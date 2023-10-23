Virat Kohli can’t be called a finisher like Dhoni and Bevan, Gautam Gambhir explains why

Gautam Gambhir's big comment on 'finisher' terminology post Virat Kohli's sensational innings of 95 runs against New Zealand yesterday.

India’s star player, Virat Kohli yet again comes with another sensational batting prowess and guides India to a four-wicket win against New Zealand yesterday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. With this win, India also ends their 20-year-old losing streak against New Zealand in an ICC event.

Chasing the target of 274 runs, Kohli coming at no.3 showcased an excellent knock of 95 runs against the Kiwis. He was almost there to equal Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record of most hundreds but Matt Henry shattered his dream by dismissing him during the 48th over. However, Jadeja, who was maintaining a good strike hit the winning four, helping India to register their fifth consecutive win in the marquee tournament.

Kohli is often termed being a 'finisher' after all the commendable innings he has played in the past. However, former Indian cricketer, Gautam Gambhir seems to have a different approach on this term.

During a panel discussion post match, Gambhir reveals that he is not a big fan of this term ‘finisher.’

Former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh on Star Sports said that MS Dhoni and Michael Bevan were the two greatest match-finishers.

Gambhir quickly responds to the statement. “Why is this tag given to batters who bats at the number 6 and 7 spots? Why can’t a batter, who bats in the top order, be called a finisher? Anyone winning the game is a finisher. Personally, I don’t like the term finisher. It should be a match-winner,” said India’s former opening batter as per the report of Crictoday.

Meanwhile, India will play their next match against defending champions England on 29 October at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.