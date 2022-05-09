Uber Cup 2022: PV Sindhu leads attack as India women thrash Canada 4-1 in opening tie

PV Sindhu

India thrashed Canada by a margin of 4-1 in their first Uber Cup Finals 2022 tie in Bangkok. Both the teams, part of Group D, had an intensely fought battle which saw India dominating most of the proceedings.

World No. 7 PV Sindhu started off things against Michelle LI. The first game of tie was a closely fought one, with Sindhu prevailing 21-17. However, in the second game, things were more one-sided as Sindhu defeated LI 21-10 to seal the match.

Then, the duo of Shruti Mishra and Simran Singhi took on Rachel Honderich and Kristen Tsai. The first game was extremely close-fought, with the Canadian duo taking it 21-19. Honderich and TSAI also won the second game 21-12 to win the match.

Aakarshi Kashyap locked horns with Wen Yu Zhang in the third match. Zhang took the first game by a margin of 21-17 to gain an early advantage over Kashyap. However, Kashyap bounced back to win the next games 21-18 and 21-17.

The fourth match saw the Indian duo of Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly battle it out against Catherine Choi and Josephine Wu. Crasto and Jolly walked off as winners with a comfortable win by 21-9, and 21-15.

Finally, Ashmita Chaliha took on Rachel Chan. Chan won the first game 21-12, however, Chaliha bounced back with 21-11 in the second round to make things even. Chaliha also took away the final game 22-20, sealing the win for her country in the final match.