Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

TUF 1 finalist and UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dies at 45

In his 24 MMA battles, Bonnar has won 15 times—three by knockout, seven by submission, and three by decisions—while suffering nine defeats.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 03:29 PM IST

TUF 1 finalist and UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dies at 45
Stephan Bonnar passed away at 45-years-old {Photo credit: @SBRReview - Twitter}

Stephan Bonnar, a member of the UFC Hall of Fame who gained fame on the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter, passed away, the company said on Saturday. He was 45.

The UFC said that Bonnar passed away "while at work due to "presumed cardiac issues." As of right now, there are no more specifics available on the cause of death.

“Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon,” UFC president Dana White said. “His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed.”

Born in Hammond, Indiana, Bonnar first appeared in the UFC in 2005 as a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter. The athletic jiu-jitsu expert made it all the way to the competition's championship round before falling to Forrest Griffin in a memorable match by unanimous decision. Bonnar received a contract for his efforts despite the defeat. Ultimately, he and Griffin, who had retired in 2012, were both inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for the match in July 2013.

In the course of his nine-year UFC career, Bonnar developed a strong character as "The American Psycho," and the inaugural Ultimate Fighter finals played a significant role in the UFC's public introduction. Along with Griffin, Bonnar competed against a number of current and former champions, like as Rashad Evans, Jon Jones, and Anderson Silva.

Following his retirement from the UFC in 2012, Bonnar rejoined Bellator in November 2014 to compete against Tito Ortiz at Bellator 131. Following a split decision, Bonnar would take a second retirement from mixed martial arts. Over the next years, he worked as an MMA commentator for ESPN and Fox Sports as well as giving color commentary for World Extreme Cagefighting. In addition, he started a professional wrestling career, which he continued until his passing in 2018.

In his 24 MMA battles, Bonnar has won 15 times—three by knockout, seven by submission, and three by decisions—while suffering nine defeats.

READ| IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gifts signed jersey to Mehidy Hasan, all-rounder calls him 'greatest cricketer'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Celebrate New Year's Eve in India: Discover best places to visit for festive and memorable experience
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 554 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.