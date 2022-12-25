IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gifts signed jersey to Mehidy Hasan, all-rounder calls him 'greatest cricketer'

Mehidy Miraz hails Virat Kohli as 'greatest cricketer'

Virat Kohli's fan following is not just in India, but outside India as well, and it extends not just to normal fans, but the former Indian skipper also has fans in various big-name cricketers as well. After India's 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh on Sunday, December 25, Mehidy Hasan Miraz hailed Kohli as 'one of the greatest cricketers'.

The 34-year-old gifted Mehidy a signed jersey of himself, after which the Bangladesh all-rounder shared a picture alongside Kohli, along with the epic caption. Hasan had picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings against India, but couldn't inspire his side to victory.

However, the Bangladeshi all-rounder, who had won the Player of the Series award in the ODI series, took to Facebook to share a picture of himself, receiving the signed jersey from Virat Kohli reserving massive praise for the Indian batsman.

"Special souvenir from one of the greatest cricketer(sic) Virat Kohli," wrote Miraz.

Facebook post by Mehidy about Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/fVg3CNfHWb — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 25, 2022

Mehidy wasn't the only player who shared a picture with Kohli as Taskin Ahmed had earlier shared a pic with the 'legend' from the flight as both teams travelled from Chattogram to Dhaka.

"Looking forward to the second Test with Virat Kohli Legend," wrote Taskin while sharing a selfie on Instagram.

Kohli meanwhile didn't have a good time during the Test series, as he struggled to score runs, and he also missed 4 catches on the third Day of the final Test.

He will, however, hope to bounce back to his scoring feat against Sri Lanka when Dasun Shanka and Co come to tour the subcontinent for a white ball series, starting from 3 January.