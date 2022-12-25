Ravichandran Ashwin as scientist? Virender Sehwag shares EPIC meme to celebrate India's win over Bangladesh

Sehwag shares 'scientist' meme for Ashwin

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is well renowned for his sense of humour, and the veteran was at it again after Team India's victory over Bangladesh on Sunday, December 25. Sehwag shared a hilarious meme which showed Ravichandran Ashwin in the avatar of a scientist.

The Indian spin wizard came up trumps with the bat once again as he helped India get over the line after the visitors had been reduced to 74/7 while chasing a target of 145 runs in Mirpur.

Having lost 4 wickets earlier on Day 3, India's chase didn't begin well, and they somehow fought their way to stumps on Saturday. Come Day 4, India needed 100 runs to win, while Bangladesh needed six wickets.

They did get three early scalps, putting India on the verge, but then Ashwin scored an unbeaten 46-run knock, and stitched together a much-needed 71-run partnership alongside Shreyas Iyer.

Sehwag subsequently took to Instagram and hailed Ashwin for his contribution with the bat.

"Champion performance… somehow got out of the woods courtesy Ashwin," wrote Sehwag in the caption of his post which showed Ashwin's face morphed over that of a scientist in a laboratory.

Talking about the match, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan had won the toss earlier and chose to bat, with India already 1-0 up in the Test series having won by 188 runs in the first Test.

Shakib's side posted a total of 277 runs after Mominul smashed 84 runs but Ashwin and Umesh Yadav both picked up 4 wickets each. In reply, India were restricted to 314, but they had opened up a lead of over 80 runs.

In their second innings, Shakib's side was again troubled by Indian bowlers, but a 73-run knock from Litton Das and a late flourish from Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed helped the hosts put 231 runs on the board.

India thus needed 145 runs to win the series, and they did get over the line eventually, after scrapping past their opponents on Day 3 and Day 4.