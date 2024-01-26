Tanmay Agarwal smashes fastest triple-century in first-class cricket in just....

Tanmay who was unbeaten on 323 runs off just 160 balls including 33 fours and 21 sixes, becomes the seventh most runs scored by any batter in a single day's play in first-class cricket.

Hyderabad batter Tanmay Agarwal has scripted history after he smashed the fastest triple century in first-class cricket during the Ranji Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. Tanmay with his batting prowess achieved this massive feat in just 147 balls.

With this impressive knock, he broke the record of South Africa’s Marco Marais who struck a triple ton in just 191 balls for Border against Eastern Province in 2017.

Furthermore, Tanmay who was unbeaten on 323 runs off just 160 balls including 33 fours and 21 sixes, becomes the seventh most runs scored by any batter in a single day's play in first-class cricket.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old’s milestone was reached in 183 minutes, making it the second-quickest triple ton by time taken. He is preceded by England’s Denis Compton's triple ton in 181 minutes (261 balls) for MCC against North Eastern Transvaal in 1948.

However, while reaching his fastest triple century, he also broke the 39-year-old record of former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri of smashing the fastest double century by an Indian in first-class cricket. Tanmay raced to his double ton in just 119 balls which marks the second-fastest first-class double century ever.