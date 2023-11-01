'Super proud of you': Antonela Roccuzzo pens heartfelt message to celebrate Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win

The Argentine maestro was crowned as the 2023 Ballon d'Or recipient, surpassing Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, recently took to social media to share a heartwarming message after the former Barcelona star secured his eighth Ballon d'Or on Monday, October 30th.

The Argentine maestro was crowned as the 2023 Ballon d'Or recipient, surpassing Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Kylian Mbappe. Notably, Messi led Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar last year, showcasing his brilliance by netting seven goals and delivering three assists.

Roccuzzo's social media post resonated with fans worldwide, celebrating her husband's remarkable achievement. The heartfelt message encapsulated the joy and pride she felt for Messi's continuous success on the football pitch.

In response to the remarkable achievement, Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Lionel Messi, shared a series of captivating snapshots from the Ballon d'Or ceremony on her Instagram account. One of the photos captured Messi and Roccuzzo striking a pose with their children, while another showcased the Argentine maestro proudly clutching the prestigious trophy.

Roccuzzo wrote in the caption:

"Congratulations love @leomessi. Keep making history, you deserve everything and more! We are super proud of you. We love you."

After receiving the prestigious accolade, Lionel Messi expressed his heartfelt tribute to the Argentine legend, Diego Maradona, who would have celebrated his 63rd birthday on Monday. Additionally, Messi extended his gratitude to the countless fans, teammates, and coaches who have unwaveringly supported him throughout his journey.

Following the presentation of his eighth Ballon d'Or title by David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami, Messi took the opportunity to deliver a speech acknowledging the unwavering support he has received from all those who have stood by his side.

"It's nice to be here once more to enjoy this moment. To be able to win the World Cup and achieve my dream. I couldn't imagine having the career I've had and everything I've achieved, the fortune I've had to be part of the best team in history. All of them [Ballon d'Or awards] are special for different reasons," Messi said.