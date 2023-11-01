Headlines

Tiger 3: Salman Khan's YRF Spy Universe film to release early overseas, early morning shows to open in India

Meet farmer's son who quit social media, prepared for UPSC from village, bagged AIR...

Viral video: Man turns Metro into cozy bedroom with DIY cloth swing for nap, watch

'Super proud of you': Antonela Roccuzzo pens heartfelt message to celebrate Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win

Meet 'India's wine king' who quit his job in US to build Rs 3,949 crore company, he is from...

10 health benefits of (Haldi) raw turmeric

7 reasons you should eat pistachios this winter

Top winter dandruff remedies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Pregnant Malayalam TV actress Dr Priya passes away at 35 after sudden heart attack, baby in ICU

Pippa trailer: Ishaan Khatter's Balram Singh uses 'pippa' to free East Pakistan, war drama to release directly on OTT

'Super proud of you': Antonela Roccuzzo pens heartfelt message to celebrate Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win

The Argentine maestro was crowned as the 2023 Ballon d'Or recipient, surpassing Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Kylian Mbappe.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, recently took to social media to share a heartwarming message after the former Barcelona star secured his eighth Ballon d'Or on Monday, October 30th.

The Argentine maestro was crowned as the 2023 Ballon d'Or recipient, surpassing Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Kylian Mbappe. Notably, Messi led Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar last year, showcasing his brilliance by netting seven goals and delivering three assists.

Roccuzzo's social media post resonated with fans worldwide, celebrating her husband's remarkable achievement. The heartfelt message encapsulated the joy and pride she felt for Messi's continuous success on the football pitch.

In response to the remarkable achievement, Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Lionel Messi, shared a series of captivating snapshots from the Ballon d'Or ceremony on her Instagram account. One of the photos captured Messi and Roccuzzo striking a pose with their children, while another showcased the Argentine maestro proudly clutching the prestigious trophy.

Roccuzzo wrote in the caption:

"Congratulations love @leomessi. Keep making history, you deserve everything and more! We are super proud of you. We love you."

After receiving the prestigious accolade, Lionel Messi expressed his heartfelt tribute to the Argentine legend, Diego Maradona, who would have celebrated his 63rd birthday on Monday. Additionally, Messi extended his gratitude to the countless fans, teammates, and coaches who have unwaveringly supported him throughout his journey.

Following the presentation of his eighth Ballon d'Or title by David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami, Messi took the opportunity to deliver a speech acknowledging the unwavering support he has received from all those who have stood by his side.

"It's nice to be here once more to enjoy this moment. To be able to win the World Cup and achieve my dream. I couldn't imagine having the career I've had and everything I've achieved, the fortune I've had to be part of the best team in history. All of them [Ballon d'Or awards] are special for different reasons," Messi said.

