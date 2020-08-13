RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid Champions League: Live streaming, RBL v ATL Dream11, time in IST & where to watch

RBL vs ATL Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 Team Player List, RBL Dream11 Team Player List, ATL Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid Head to Head.

Atletico Madrid will face RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. The Atletico camp has been affected by the coronavirus with two of their players testing positive.

As for Leipzig, they are in the Champions League's knock-out stages for the first time in the club's brief history.

When and where to watch RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

Where and when is the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be played on August 14, 2020, at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

What time does the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Thursday night).

Where to watch RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD in India.

How and where to watch online RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League final live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.





RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Starting XIs

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi; Marcos Llorente, Thomas Partey, Saul Niguez, Koke; Joao Felix, Diego Costa

RB Liepzig: Peter Gulacsi; Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg; Nordi Mukiele, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Angelino; Christopher Nkunku; Patrick Schick, Yussuf Poulsen