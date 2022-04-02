Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Can Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi face off in knockout stage?

Two of the biggest names in the world of football, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will play in their fifth World Cup when the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in November. While Messi and Ronaldo have faced each other numerous times for their respective clubs, could the two behemoths come face to face at the World Cup as well?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 draw was made last night, and Ronaldo's Portugal were drawn alongside Uruguay, South Korea, and Ghana in group H, while Messi's Argentina will face the likes of Mexico, Poland, and Saudi Arabia in group C.

Now, since a direct clash in the group stage isn't possible, will fans be able to witness the mouth-watering prospect of Ronaldo vs Messi at the FIFA World Cup knockout stages? The answer is yes, it's definitely possible.

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: Groups declared in draw ceremony, Check full list HERE

Here's how Ronaldo vs Messi could take place in the knockout stages of FIFA 2022 World Cup:

In total, there are four scenarios, different permutations and combinations for Ronaldo vs Messi clash to take place at the FIFA World Cup.

If Portugal and Argentina win their groups we could see Ronaldo and Messi play each other in the World Cup final.



Imagine pic.twitter.com/WKhwnYHvxq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 1, 2022

1) If Portugal and Argentina top their respective groups

If Ronaldo's Portugal and Messi's Argentina top their respective groups then they will be in separate halves of the round of 16 stage. In such a scenario, a Ronaldo vs Messi clash could take place in the World Cup final, on December 18 in Lusail, but for that, both teams will have to reach the final first.

READ| In PICS: Cristiano Ronaldo showcases his brand new Aston Martin worth Rs 1.5 crore

Once Portugal top their group, they will most likely face Serbia or Switzerland from Group G. Belgium would be the team waiting for them in quarters, while Ronaldo's side will have to steer past France/England in the semifinals to reach the summit clash.

For Argentina, Denmark would be waiting in the round of 16. Messi would have to inspire his side over Netherlands in the quarters, while Spain/Brazil would be the final obstacle in the semis before a World Cup final featuring Ronaldo and Messi could take place.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are heading to their fifth World Cup pic.twitter.com/4biMTneri0 March 29, 2022

2) If Argentina top their group, but Portugal finish 2nd in group H

If Messi's Argentina can keep a flawless record in the group stages, and Portugal finish second in their group, the clash of the titans could take place in the semifinals. We already know how Argentina would progress after winning their group via this permutation, but Portugal's route would change.

READ| Ranveer Singh speaks on Ronaldo vs Messi debate, reveals who's the greatest footballer of all time

Fernando Santos' side will have to fight with Brazil in the round of 16, and after that, Spain would await in the quarterfinals, before a Messi vs Ronaldo showdown in the semis.

Lionel Messi will become the youngest ever player to take part in 5 FIFA World Cups at 35 years of age. Younger than Gianluigi Buffon at 36, Antonio Carbajal at 37, Cristiano Ronaldo at 37, Lothar Matthaüs at 37 and Rafael Márquez at 39 years old. This via TyC Sports. pic.twitter.com/cuPPHizxGi — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) April 1, 2022

3) If Portugal top their group but Argentina finish 2nd in group C

Again, Ronaldo and Messi would meet in the semis via this permutation, and we already know Portugal's route, but Argentina will face daunting trips ahead of they finish second in Group C. Lionel Scaloni's team would have to beat defending champs France in the round of 16, and after that, England would await them in the quarters. Then, it will be Portugal in the semis.

READ| WATCH: Video of pitch invader forcibly grabbing Lionel Messi to take selfie goes VIRAL

4) If both Portugal and Argentina finish 2nd in their respective groups

By this permutation, Ronaldo vs Messi clash could happen in the final, but they will have to beat all the strong teams, we've mentioned before in points 2, and 3.

Ronaldo & Messi are heading to their World Cup pic.twitter.com/G9QJ1cAMrs — 433 (@433) March 29, 2022

For the unversed, Ronaldo and Messi have never faced off against each other in the World Cup, it was possible in World Cup 2018, but both sides were eliminated in the round of 16 before a probable star-studded quarterfinal clash could have taken place.