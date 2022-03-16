In PICS: Cristiano Ronaldo showcases his brand new Aston Martin worth Rs 1.5 crore

Things may not have gone per plan for Man United vs Atletico in the Champions League but star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo continued to dominate the headlines. Ronaldo was recently spotted arriving at training in his brand new Aston Martin supercar ahead of the crucial tie against the Spanish club.

While he's renowned for his on-field exploits, Ronaldo also has a knack for doing things in his own way. Recently, he had the name of his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez lit up over the Burj Khalifa on her birthday.

More recently though, Ronaldo was seen arriving in training in style as he showed off his brand new Aston Martin supercar. The 37-year-old was seen waving at fans from inside his Aston Martin DBS Superleggera convertible, which has an estimated worth of £200,000.

For the unversed, CR7 is known to have a huge collection of expensive cars, including the likes of Lamborghini Aventador, Bentley GT Speed, Aston Martin DB9, Audi R8, Rolls Royce Phantom, and Ferrari 599 GTO.

His most prized possession, however, is the most expensive car in the world - Bugatti La Voiture Noire, which costs approximately 8.5 million euros (Rs 75 crore).

The star footballer is one of the highest-paid sportspersons in the world, and naturally, he's famed for his lavish lifestyle.

Talking about Manchester United, the English club were dumped out of the Champions League after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the round of 16, at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

The latest setback means Ronaldo will finish this season without winning a single club trophy for the first time since 2009-10, which speaks volumes about his success in the sport over the years.