Ranveer Singh speaks on Ronaldo vs Messi debate, reveals who's the greatest footballer of all time

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have long divided football fans around the world. There's always a debate going on - who among Messi or Ronaldo is the greatest of all time (GOAT)? Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh recently opened up on the Ronaldo vs Messi debate.

The 36-year-old is having a gala time in the UK. Being the first official ambassador of the Premier League in India, the Bollywood superstar was recently invited to England to watch multiple Premier League matches.

Ranveer was recently spotted attending the high-octane encounter between Manchester United and Tottenham, wherein he was gifted a customised no.1 jersey by English football icon Ledley King.

Being a die-hard Arsenal fan, Ranveer revealed on Instagram that he thoroughly enjoyed visiting the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium, and had a lot of 'banter' with King.

More recently, in an interview with NDTV Ranveer Singh also revealed his take on the Ronaldo vs Messi debate, revealing that in his opinion, there isn't one 'GOAT' and that he feels privileged to have watched the two football icons in their prime.

"I don't think there is anything to choose between them. There is no 1 greatest of all time (GOAT). There is always the GOAT conversation and these two are in the conversation and I think it's a huge privilege for me and this entire generation to have witnessed their entire career from the very start," Ranveer stated.

Recently, Ranveer had also attended the NBA Celebrity All-stars game in Cleveland, alongside the likes of comedian Tiffany Haddish, rappers and recording artists like Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow and Quavo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has plenty of new projects in his kitty, including YRF's much-awaited project 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and Rohit Shetty's upcoming flick 'Cirkus'.