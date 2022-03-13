Viral! Ranveer Singh visits UK, gets custom jersey gifted from legend Ledley King - See pic

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is having a gala time in UK as the '83 star was recently given a special invitation to watch Premier League games. Ranveer, who is the first official brand ambassador of Premier League in India, also met Spurs legend, Ledley King.

Ranveer attended the high-octane Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham which saw Cristiano Ronaldo score a record-breaking hat-trick.

The Bollywood icon uploaded various pictures and stories of his visit to the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium, and he was also felicitated by the English club, who gifted Ranveer a custom no.1 jersey, which he was handed over by Ledley King.

King, who spent his entire playing career with Spurs, smiled and posed alongside a visibly excited Ranveer, who posted various pictures of himself, in the beautiful Spurs Stadium.

Ranveer also had a witty caption along with the posts, wherein he highlighted how being an 'Arsenal' fan, he had a lot of 'banter' with Ledley King.

"What's a Gooner doing at Tottenham Hotspur stadium? Sizing up the enemy? I had a superb time touring the awe-inspiring, state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur stadium and hanging out with Spurs legend Ledley King. The banter was on another level," wrote Ranveer in the caption.

But that's not all, Ranveer, as the brand ambassador of Premier League in India will attend a couple of more matches in his visit to the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in YRF's much-awaited project 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and Rohit Shetty's upcoming flick 'Cirkus'.