Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

PM Modi, Kiren Rijiju, fans, sportspersons congratulate PV Sindhu on her bronze medal win

PV Sindhu won her second straight consecutive medal in the Olympics after she beat China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2021, 06:51 PM IST

PM Modi, Kiren Rijiju, fans, sportspersons congratulate PV Sindhu on her bronze medal win

Indian star shuttler Pusarla V Sindhu created history on Sunday, August 1 after winning the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics as she became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals, following her silver medal victory in the Rio Olympics 2016. By the virtue of this win, India has confirmed three medals in the ongoing Games, and have already overtaken their medal tally in the previous games.

After weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's silver medal and boxer Lovlina Borgohain's medal confirmation after qualification in the semi-final, this is India's third medal in the ongoing games.

Sindhu beat Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 in a match that lasted 52 minutes and became only the second Indian athlete after Sushil Kumar, who won a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympic 2008 and a silver medal at the London Olympics 2012.

The 26-year old was dominant from the start as she didn't give her opponent any chance. He Bingjiao was a little slow in her movement and Sindhu used it to her full effect. She used her height and the fact that Bingjiao is a southpaw and she attacked her right side of the court.

Sindhu continued from where she left off in the first set and overcame a few close moments to keep her relentless pursuit and finished the game 21-15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketers, fans all poured in wishes for the star player. Here are some of the reactions:

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.