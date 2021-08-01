PM Modi, Kiren Rijiju, fans, sportspersons congratulate PV Sindhu on her bronze medal win

Indian star shuttler Pusarla V Sindhu created history on Sunday, August 1 after winning the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics as she became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals, following her silver medal victory in the Rio Olympics 2016. By the virtue of this win, India has confirmed three medals in the ongoing Games, and have already overtaken their medal tally in the previous games.

After weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's silver medal and boxer Lovlina Borgohain's medal confirmation after qualification in the semi-final, this is India's third medal in the ongoing games.

Sindhu beat Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 in a match that lasted 52 minutes and became only the second Indian athlete after Sushil Kumar, who won a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympic 2008 and a silver medal at the London Olympics 2012.

The 26-year old was dominant from the start as she didn't give her opponent any chance. He Bingjiao was a little slow in her movement and Sindhu used it to her full effect. She used her height and the fact that Bingjiao is a southpaw and she attacked her right side of the court.

Sindhu continued from where she left off in the first set and overcame a few close moments to keep her relentless pursuit and finished the game 21-15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketers, fans all poured in wishes for the star player. Here are some of the reactions:

We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/O8Ay3JWT7q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2021

India strikes 3rd Olympic Medal at #Tokyo2020

Very proud of you @Pvsindhu1 on winning Bronze, your 2nd Olympic medal and making India proud#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/XImJ2oJNLb — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 1, 2021

Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu,

Sabko jodein #PVSindhu .

First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

Congratulations on the #Bronze pic.twitter.com/D0CvxszTC4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 1, 2021

Finally, finally! PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win two olympic medals! pic.twitter.com/TNUDFfAaAc — Manya (@CSKian716) August 1, 2021

Five World Championship medals including a gold. Two medals in consecutive Asian Games. Two medals at CWG. And now two medals at the Olympics. One name -- PV Sindhu.

India's greatest athlete ever. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) August 1, 2021

3 medals for India so far, all 3 by girls. The tagline of Dangal's sequel would be - Mhaare Chhore Chhoriyon Se Kam Hain Ke! — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 1, 2021

Is PV Sindhu our greatest individual athlete?

Probably the best big tournament Indian player. Has not won a BWF tournament in 2 years but shows up in the ones that matter.

in 2016 Olympics

in 2019 World Championships

at 2020 Olympics pic.twitter.com/Iy4KkGrQDG — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 1, 2021

GISOAT - GREATEST INDIAN SHUTTLER OF ALL TIME! pic.twitter.com/r079BUwkf4 — Manya (@CSKian716) August 1, 2021

PV Sindhu mic drop! The first Indian woman to win medals at two Olympic games. Huge congratulations on your bronze. And just like that... history is created. #Tokyo2020 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 1, 2021

Sakshi Malik, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Sindhu again & Lovlina Borgohain to come. That’s 5 straight OLY medals for India by our women. Saina & Mary Kom make it 7 out of 11 in the last 10 years. The caliber of women’s sport in India is world class. Every sport MUST back them! — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) August 1, 2021

Brilliant @Pvsindhu1 - India get to 3 medals now #Tokyo2020 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 1, 2021