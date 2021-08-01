Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu beats China's He Bingjiao, wins her 2nd consecutive medal at Games

PV Sindhu defeated the eighth seed China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match in straight sets in the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated the eighth seed China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match in straight sets in the Tokyo Olympics to win her second consecutive medal in the Games following her Silver medal win in the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Sindhu beat Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 in a match that lasted 52 minutes at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 1 and became the first Indian woman to win two medals in the Olympic Games and only the second Indian athlete after Sushil Kumar, who won a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympic 2008 and a silver medal at the London Olympics 2012.

The 26-year old was dominant from the start as she didn't give her opponent any chance. He Bingjiao was a little slow in her movement and Sindhu used it to her full effect. She used her height and the fact that Bingjiao is a southpaw and she attacked her right side of the court.

Sindhu continued from where she left off in the first set and overcame a few close moments to keep her relentless pursuit and finished the game 21-15.

Earlier Sindhu had lost the semi-final against the second seed and World No 1 Tai Tzu-Ying in straight sets and was out of the gold medal contention but she ensured that bronze was in her grasp throughout the game as she didn't look in any discomfort.