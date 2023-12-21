Olympic medalist Wrestler Sakshi Malik retires after Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh becomes WFI president

After the conclusion of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, renowned female wrestler Sakshi Malik has made a significant announcement.

Sakshi Malik, the bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has recently announced her decision to retire from wrestling. This surprising move comes in the wake of Sanjay Singh's election as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

“In the end, we slept for 40 days on the roads but I’d like to thank the several people of our country who came to support us during the protests earlier this year. If Brij Bhushan Singh’s business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling…” Malik told media in a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday.



Earlier in the day, Brij Bhushan's trusted confidant, Sanjay Singh, emerged victorious in the Wrestling Federation of India's presidential election, securing a resounding victory of 40 votes against Anita Sheoran's meager seven. In a surprising turn of events, Prem Chand Lochab, seemingly backed by the protesting wrestlers, was elected as the secretary-general, despite his affiliation with the opposing faction.

Simultaneously, wrestler Bajrang Punia expressed his concerns regarding the Sports Minister's statement, which indicated that no one associated with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh would be allowed in the federation.

However, Punia doubts that justice will be served to the female athletes, as Brij Bhushan's representative emerged victorious in today's election. He expressed his trust in the judiciary system, hoping that they will rectify the situation. Moreover, Punia lamented the fact that it appears future generations will continue to struggle for justice, highlighting the government's failure to fulfill its promises.