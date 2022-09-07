Napoli vs Liverpool, Champions League Live streaming: Where to watch UCL, NAP vs LIV dream11, all you need to know

Napoli vs Liverpool: The rivalry renewed

The Champions League nights are back! After plenty of dramatic fixtures on Tuesday night, Wednesday promises another drama-filled lineup of contests. Among the many mouth-watering games, the match between Liverpool and Napoli will be one of the most anticipated ones.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool is currently undergoing an injury crisis of late, hence it remains to be seen how his side responds to the same. Elsewhere, Napoli have been undefeated in the league so far, after five games, and they are currently sitting pretty in second place in the Serie A standings.

The Reds have had a decent run in UCL under Klopp's they finished last year as runners-up and will be hoping to go all the way this season. Talking about recent form, Napoli come into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 win over Lazio, whereas Liverpool played out a draw with their Merseyside rivals Everton.

When and where to watch Napoli vs Liverpool - UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Where and when is the Napoli vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Napoli vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match will be played on September 8, 2022, at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

What time does the Napoli vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League​ match begin?

The Napoli vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India).

Where to watch Napoli vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Napoli vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Napoli vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match live streaming?

The Napoli vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match live streaming will be available online on the SonyLiv and JioTV app in India.

Napoli vs Liverpool predicted playing XI

Napoli: Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae, Mario Rui; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski; Matteo Politano, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giovanni Simeone

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, Arthur; Darwin Núñez, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota

NAP vs LIV Dream11 lineup:

Allison, Virgil Van Dijk, Mario Rui, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Min-Jae, Piotr Zielinski, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fabinho, Victor Osimhen, Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino