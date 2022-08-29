Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Paul Pogba opens up on being targeted for 'Extortion' after his brother promises big revelations about Kylian Mbappe

Paul Pogba revealed on Sunday that he is being threatened and targeted for extortion by gangsters after his brother Mathias published a bizarre video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 08:28 AM IST

Paul Pogba opens up on being targeted for 'Extortion' after his brother promises big revelations about Kylian Mbappe
Paul Pogba

Juventus star Paul Pogba's lawyer has reacted to the former Manchester United star's brother Mathias Pogba claiming that he will reveal 'explosive' details about the player.

Mathias Pogba recently took to social media to post a bizarre video where he stated that he will reveal details about his brother Kylian Mbappe and Rafaela Pimenta.

READ: Watch: Dinesh Karthik bows down to Hardik Pandya after Indian all-rounder hits match-winning six

Here's what Mathias Pogba stated

"I’m announcing that I’ll soon be making big revelations about my brother, Paul Pogba, his lawyer, his friend, and his confidante Rafaela Pimenta, who Paul calls his ‘second mother’ as if one wasn’t enough.

"For those who don’t know me, I’m a professional footballer and the big brother of world champion Paul, who has joined Juventus after a disappointing spell at Manchester United."

"I’m making this video today because I think that the French, Spanish, English, and Italian people, as well as fans of my brother, Juventus, the French national team, his teammates, and his sponsors, deserve to know certain things so they can decide in full knowledge of the facts whether he really deserves the respect, admiration, and love of the public.

"If he deserves his place in the French squad, if he deserves to play in the World Cup if he deserves to start for Juventus if he is a person worthy of our confidence and whether he is worthy of being a role model for the youth."

READ: PM Modi congratulates Team India for putting up amazing performance against Pakistan in Asia cup

Paul Pogba's lawyer, mother, and agent have since released a statement claiming that this was an extortion attempt by Mathias in an arranged gang effort.

"Mathias Pogba's recent statements on social media are unfortunately not a surprise. They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organized gang against Paul Pogba."

"The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MP: Labourers steal gold coins of archaeological importance found while digging house in Dhar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.