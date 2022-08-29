Paul Pogba opens up on being targeted for 'Extortion' after his brother promises big revelations about Kylian Mbappe

Paul Pogba

Juventus star Paul Pogba's lawyer has reacted to the former Manchester United star's brother Mathias Pogba claiming that he will reveal 'explosive' details about the player.

Mathias Pogba recently took to social media to post a bizarre video where he stated that he will reveal details about his brother Kylian Mbappe and Rafaela Pimenta.

Here's what Mathias Pogba stated

"I’m announcing that I’ll soon be making big revelations about my brother, Paul Pogba, his lawyer, his friend, and his confidante Rafaela Pimenta, who Paul calls his ‘second mother’ as if one wasn’t enough.

"For those who don’t know me, I’m a professional footballer and the big brother of world champion Paul, who has joined Juventus after a disappointing spell at Manchester United."

"I’m making this video today because I think that the French, Spanish, English, and Italian people, as well as fans of my brother, Juventus, the French national team, his teammates, and his sponsors, deserve to know certain things so they can decide in full knowledge of the facts whether he really deserves the respect, admiration, and love of the public.

"If he deserves his place in the French squad, if he deserves to play in the World Cup if he deserves to start for Juventus if he is a person worthy of our confidence and whether he is worthy of being a role model for the youth."

Paul Pogba's lawyer, mother, and agent have since released a statement claiming that this was an extortion attempt by Mathias in an arranged gang effort.

"Mathias Pogba's recent statements on social media are unfortunately not a surprise. They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organized gang against Paul Pogba."

"The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation."