'Here we go again': Twitter flooded with memes after Thomas Tuchel sacked as Chelsea coach

Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea after 0-1 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea FC on Wednesday dropped a big bombshell as they decided to part ways with their head coach Thomas Tuchel after the club's 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League. In the past 17 days, the Blues have suffered embarrassing defeats at the hands of Leeds and Southampton as well.

This, after the club reportedly spent £272 million in the summer to sign new players. Chelsea have always been a trigger-happy club, never shying away from sacking their coaches. But ever since Todd Boehly took over as the new owner, fans felt that things would be different under the new owners.

However that wasn't the case, and even though there were reports that Chelsea were looking to hand a contract extension to Tuchel, he has instead been sacked.

READ| Premier League: West Ham denied equalizer as they lose to Chelsea by 2-1

Fans meanwhile were clearly divided by the sacking of Tuchel, and while some shared hilarious memes, others were reminded of the days under Roman Abramovich, the previous Chelsea owner.

Check how fans reacted to Chelsea's decision to sack Tuchel:

Chelsea were ready to hand Thomas Tuchel an extension merely days ago. He's now been sacked.



Either something serious has happened behind the scenes during that period or we are making it up as we go along. — Jamie Wilkinson (@jamiewiIkinson) September 7, 2022

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was reunited with Thomas Tuchel for 59 minutes… pic.twitter.com/QXK5w3Q40f September 7, 2022

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard outlasting Thomas Tuchelpic.twitter.com/wuGQMcvxvE — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 7, 2022

BREAKING: Chelsea move fast to appoint new high-profile manager to replace Tuchel pic.twitter.com/Oo0oHmGOrN — Project Football (@ProjectFootball) September 7, 2022

Chelsea fans seeing Tuchel sacked but then realise they will win another Champions League due to new manager bouncepic.twitter.com/DVOBEnrQhF — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 7, 2022

Roman Abramovich seeing Todd Boehly sack Thomas Tuchel pic.twitter.com/2vELFVjINC September 7, 2022

Thomas Tuchel ever since the handshake with Antonio Conte pic.twitter.com/coq53eavhJ — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) September 6, 2022

Ex-Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, Brighton manager Graham Potter and former PSG and Tottenham coach Mauricio Pocchettino are currently the front-runners for the Chelsea job, but it remains to be seen who is named the next candidate for the hot seat.