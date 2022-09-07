Search icon
'Here we go again': Twitter flooded with memes after Thomas Tuchel sacked as Chelsea coach

Chelsea FC decided to part ways with their head coach Thomas Tuchel after suffering embarrassing losses to Leeds, Southampton and Dinamo Zagreb.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea after 0-1 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea FC on Wednesday dropped a big bombshell as they decided to part ways with their head coach Thomas Tuchel after the club's 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League. In the past 17 days, the Blues have suffered embarrassing defeats at the hands of Leeds and Southampton as well.

This, after the club reportedly spent £272 million in the summer to sign new players. Chelsea have always been a trigger-happy club, never shying away from sacking their coaches. But ever since Todd Boehly took over as the new owner, fans felt that things would be different under the new owners. 

However that wasn't the case, and even though there were reports that Chelsea were looking to hand a contract extension to Tuchel, he has instead been sacked.

Fans meanwhile were clearly divided by the sacking of Tuchel, and while some shared hilarious memes, others were reminded of the days under Roman Abramovich, the previous Chelsea owner. 

Check how fans reacted to Chelsea's decision to sack Tuchel:

Ex-Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, Brighton manager Graham Potter and former PSG and Tottenham coach Mauricio Pocchettino are currently the front-runners for the Chelsea job, but it remains to be seen who is named the next candidate for the hot seat. 

