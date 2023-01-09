Search icon
MMA prodigy Victoria Lee passes away at 18, sister Angela Lee says family is ‘broken’

MMA fighter Victoria Lee, dubbed 'The Prodigy' has died at the age of 18, her sister confirmed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

Victoria Lee passed away at the age of 18

Mixed martial artist Victoria Lee passed away in December at the age of 18, her older sister and fellow fighter Angela recently confirmed on social media. Victoria, nicknamed ‘The Prodigy’, came from a family of MMA fighters and had made rapid strides in the sport over the past twelve months. Like her siblings Angela and Christopher, Victoria competed in the ONE Championship.

On Sunday, Angela took to Instagram to share a picture of Victoria and revealed the news of her passing. The fighter did not disclose the cause behind the 18-year-old’s sudden demise though. “On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through...It is incredibly difficult to say this...Our Victoria passed away,” her note began.

Angela then went on to detail how the family had been affected by this tragedy and fondly remembered her little sister. She added, “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then. We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world. The best daughter, the best granddaughter and the best godma / aunty to Ava and Alia. We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We're all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us. We will never be the same.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Angela Lee Pucci (@angelaleemma)

In concluding her note, Angela urged the fans and media to give the family some privacy at this difficult time. “Please give our family grace and respect during this most difficult time. And please, check on your loved ones. Keep checking on them. Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know,” she wrote.

Victoria began her career in 2021, registering three back-to-back victories and earning the moniker ‘The Prodigy’. Born in Hawaii, she became a junior world champion in modern pankration in her early teens, before graduating to MMA like her siblings. Both her older siblings are champions in their respective weight class at the ONE Championship. The championship also confirmed the news of Victoria’s death and tweeted a message of condolence.

