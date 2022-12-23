Meet Vitaly, the YouTuber banned from every stadium in the world

Photo: Instagram Screengrab/ @vitalythegoat

Not many people in the world can boast of being banned from major sporting events like YouTuber Vitaly. A serial pitch invader who has been at odds with authorities all over the world was once again in the news following his antics at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Half-naked at the Lusail Stadium, Vitally pulled off a ridiculous stunt during the Argentina vs Netherlands quarterfinals match. It was a recap of sorts from his infamous invasion during the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Germany in 2014.

“Today didn’t go as planned, I tried to break my record and streak the World Cup twice this year the semis and the final, as you guys know I am banned from every stadium in the world and it’s so hard for me to get into these events, matches etc, I have to go under cover not only with my face but also my credentials, it’s alot of fun but also the amount of stress, sleepless nights, craziness goes into this,” Vitaly wrote on Instagram after his latest antics in Qatar.

Vitaly has been arrested for streaking in a major basketball event during the NBA 2016 finals match between Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. He was arrested for invading the pitch during the 2017 World Series of baseball. Apart from sporting events, he has also been held for climbing Pyramids of Giza in Egypt and the landmark Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, USA.

Not just Vitaly, his partner Kinsey Wolanski also attempted to emulate him by invading the pitch during the UEFA Champions League final match in a black swimsuit. Vitaly faces a ban from major sporting events around the world.

Who is Vitaly?

With 10 million subscribers on YouTube, Vitaly is a famous internet personality. His Instagram handle is followed by 537,000 people. Vitaliy Zdorovetskiy, also known by his YouTube channel VitalyzdTv and self-dubbed Vitaly The Goat, is a US-based Russian internet personality. Apart from FIFA World Cups, Vitaly has also invaded the pitch during the 2019 cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and England. This is not all.

Born in 1992 in Russia’s Murmansk, he lived in Ukraine before migrating to Florida in the US. Vitaly has been an adult film actor. He turned his experience into a viral video titled ‘Why I Did Porn!’ where he revealed how he did jobs like garbage collector, bus boy and sign spinner before getting into the adult film business.

He broke into the viral world of the internet in 2012 with a prank video titled ‘Miami Zombie Attack Prank!’ where he dressed up in a zombie costume and scared people in poor neighbourhoods of Miami. The prank was inspired by a 2012 attack on a homeless man by a cannibal. Another prank of his called ‘Russian Hitman Prank’ landed him in trouble facing a 15 year prison sentence. He has pulled several other pranks over the years which have been among the most watched YouTube videos. He once even pranked former Croatian Prime Minister Ivo Sanader in 2015.

