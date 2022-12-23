Meet Abir aka Tiger, son of Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera set for Bollywood debut

Abir-Salman Khan

Salman Khan is known for supporting new talents, and being a godfather to the kids of his close friends. Salman has launched Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, and Pranutan Bahl in Bollywood. The Tiger 3 star is geared up to launch the son of his loyal bodyguard, Shera, and he is making sure to give a grand entry to Abir aka Tiger.

As per the reports of News18, Salman has approached actresses to cast opposite the new kid. As per the report of Pinkvilla, Salman requested his Tere Naam director Satish Kaushik to direct the launch vehicle of Abir. The report further states that the script is ready, and it is expected to go on floors in January 2023.

Who is Abir?

Abir Singh aka Tiger is Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera's son. His Instagram profile has more than 7,000 followers, and it is filled with photos of him with his dad Shera and Salman Khan. Abir calls Khan his godfather, and here's the proof.

Did Abir work as an assistant director for Salman Khan's film?

If reports are to be believed, then Tiger has assisted Ali Abbas Zafar's blockbuster Sultan which starred Salman Khan in the titular role. Abir even considers Salman Khan as his pillar of strength after his father.

Here's another piece of proof

Abir fitness junkie

Just like his father Shera, and his godfather Salman Khan, Tiger is also a fitness junkie. He loves to push the limits. In a video shared from his gyming, Abir wrote, "When u know u can cross boundaries u will do anything to achieve it. It’s all in your head. Take risks & conquer your fears."

The photogenic Abir

While browsing through Abir aka Tiger's Instagram profile, we got to see some impressive photoshoots of Jr Shera. It seems like he loves the camera. Thus, Dabangg star is making sure to give a grand welcome to Tiger.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in Eid, followed by Tiger 3 on Diwali.