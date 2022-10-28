Leicester vs Man City Dream11 predictions: Fantasy football tips for Leicester City vs Manchester City EPL clash

File Photo

Manchester City will take on Leicester City in the Premier League's early kick-off on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's team is only two points behind league leaders Arsenal and will hope to keep winning to put pressure on the Gunners in the title race.

Erling Haaland has been exceptional for Man City and will once again the player to watch out for the Blues who have lost only once in their previous five league outings, although the Norwegian is an injury doubt heading into the weekend.

Leicester City are unbeaten in three matches and will look to cause an upset to make it three Premier League wins in a row.

Match Details:

Game: Leicester City vs Man City

Date: October 29, 2022

Kick-off: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET / 5:00pm IST

Venue: King Power Stadium

Stream: Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD, Disney+Hotstar

My Dream 11 team for the Leicester City vs Manchester City game:

Iversen, Justin, Faes, Soyuncu, Vardy, Barnes, Dias, Foden, Palmer, Mahrez, Haaland

Predicted playing XIs:

Leicester City predicted XI: Ward; Castagne, Faes, Amartey, Justin; Soumare Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Vardy

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Laporte; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish

Leicester City squad-

Goalkeepers: Ward, Smithies, Iversen

Defenders: Justin, Faes, Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas

Midfielders: Barnes, Tielemas, Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Soumare

Forwards: Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka

Manchester City squad-

Goalkeepers: Ortega, Ederson, Carson

Defenders: Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis

Midfielders: Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer

Forwards: Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez

