Leicester vs Man City Dream11 predictions: Fantasy football tips for Leicester City vs Manchester City EPL clash

Manchester City will take on Leicester City in the Premier League's early kick-off on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's team is only two points behind league leaders Arsenal and will hope to keep winning to put pressure on the Gunners in the title race.
Erling Haaland has been exceptional for Man City and will once again the player to watch out for the Blues who have lost only once in their previous five league outings, although the Norwegian is an injury doubt heading into the weekend.
Leicester City are unbeaten in three matches and will look to cause an upset to make it three Premier League wins in a row.
Match Details:
Game: Leicester City vs Man City
Date: October 29, 2022
Kick-off: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET / 5:00pm IST
Venue: King Power Stadium
Stream: Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD, Disney+Hotstar
My Dream 11 team for the Leicester City vs Manchester City game:
Iversen, Justin, Faes, Soyuncu, Vardy, Barnes, Dias, Foden, Palmer, Mahrez, Haaland
Predicted playing XIs:
Leicester City predicted XI: Ward; Castagne, Faes, Amartey, Justin; Soumare Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Vardy
Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Laporte; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish
Leicester City squad-
Goalkeepers: Ward, Smithies, Iversen
Defenders: Justin, Faes, Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas
Midfielders: Barnes, Tielemas, Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Soumare
Forwards: Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka
Manchester City squad-
Goalkeepers: Ortega, Ederson, Carson
Defenders: Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis
Midfielders: Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer
Forwards: Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez
READ| Qatar World Cup: FIFA threatens to ban THIS country less than a month before tournament