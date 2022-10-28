Search icon
Qatar World Cup: FIFA threatens to ban THIS country less than a month before tournament

Tunisia, who are in Group D with defending champions France, Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark and Australia, may be forced out of the Qatar World Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 03:13 PM IST

Photo: Getty

A major change may be in the offing at the 2022 Qatar World Cup if FIFA ends up banning African nation Tunisia from the tournament. Tunisia is in Group D with defending champions France, Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark and Australia. 

The threat to Tunisia’s spot at the World Cup less than a month before kick off arises from recent comments from the country’s sports minister Kamel Deguiche. The development comes with less that 30 days left for the 2022 Qatar World Cup is played between November 20 and December 18. 

As per a leaked letter which was originally published by radio station Mosaique FM, football’s top governing body has asked for clarification, Goal.com reported. 

The leaked letter reportedly highlights attempts by “state authorities” to interfere in Tunisian Football Federation (FTF)’s internal affairs and threats to dissolve the footballing body. 

“In this regard, we would like to remind you that member associations of FIFA are legally obligated to conduct their affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties. Any failure to comply with these obligations may result in the imposition of penalties under the Fifa laws, including suspension of the relevant association,” the letter was quoted in reports.

CAT Admit Card 2022 released at iimcat.ac.in, get direct link here
