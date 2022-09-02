Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Know all about Kalyan Chaubey, the man who got a landslide victory against Bhaichung Bhutia to become new AIFF president

Kalyan Chaubey defeated Bhaichung Bhutia by a margin of 33-1 to become the first former player to be voted as president of the AIFF in 85 years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

Know all about Kalyan Chaubey, the man who got a landslide victory against Bhaichung Bhutia to become new AIFF president
Kalyan Chaubey

The 45-year-old Chaubey is a former goalkeeper with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. He never played for the India senior team though he was in the squad on a few occasions. 

READ: Kalyan Chaubey secures a landslide victory against Bhaichung Bhutia to become new AIFF president

Chaubey is a graduate of the renowned Tata Football Academy (TFA) and a pass-out of its golden batch of 1996. He had lost the last parliamentary election for the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal but never played for the India senior team though he was in the squad on a few occasions. He, however, played for India in age-group international tournaments.  He was also a former goalkeeper at both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

In fact, Bhutia and Chaubey were one-time teammates at East Bengal.

The goalie was part of the Indian team that won the SAFF Championship thrice. He played in the National Championship (Santosh Trophy) for five different states Jharkhand, West Bengal, Goa, Punjab and Maharashtra.

After his retirement, he had a brief modeling career. He then took over as the CEO of Mohun Bagan Academy from 2010 to 2013. He was also a coordinator for the GOALZ Project- 2012, which was developed by Kolkata Police and British Council for underprivileged children.

READ: Pakistan will be under more pressure to reach super 4s stage of the Asia Cup, says THIS Hong Kong cricketer

In 2015, he turned to politics and joined BJP. Chaubey lost the last parliamentary election for the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal in 2019.

Karnataka Football Association president N A Haris, a sitting Congress MLA, won the election for the lone post of vice president, beating Manvendra Singh of Rajasthan FA.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Kipa Ajay beat Gopalakrishna Kosaraju of Andhra Pradesh for the treasurer’s post.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli shares adorable photo of Anushka Sharma, calls actress 'my world'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.