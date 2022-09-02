Know all about Kalyan Chaubey, the man who got a landslide victory against Bhaichung Bhutia to become new AIFF president

Kalyan Chaubey

The 45-year-old Chaubey is a former goalkeeper with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. He never played for the India senior team though he was in the squad on a few occasions.

READ: Kalyan Chaubey secures a landslide victory against Bhaichung Bhutia to become new AIFF president

Chaubey is a graduate of the renowned Tata Football Academy (TFA) and a pass-out of its golden batch of 1996. He had lost the last parliamentary election for the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal but never played for the India senior team though he was in the squad on a few occasions. He, however, played for India in age-group international tournaments. He was also a former goalkeeper at both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

In fact, Bhutia and Chaubey were one-time teammates at East Bengal.

The goalie was part of the Indian team that won the SAFF Championship thrice. He played in the National Championship (Santosh Trophy) for five different states Jharkhand, West Bengal, Goa, Punjab and Maharashtra.

After his retirement, he had a brief modeling career. He then took over as the CEO of Mohun Bagan Academy from 2010 to 2013. He was also a coordinator for the GOALZ Project- 2012, which was developed by Kolkata Police and British Council for underprivileged children.

READ: Pakistan will be under more pressure to reach super 4s stage of the Asia Cup, says THIS Hong Kong cricketer

In 2015, he turned to politics and joined BJP. Chaubey lost the last parliamentary election for the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal in 2019.

Karnataka Football Association president N A Haris, a sitting Congress MLA, won the election for the lone post of vice president, beating Manvendra Singh of Rajasthan FA.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Kipa Ajay beat Gopalakrishna Kosaraju of Andhra Pradesh for the treasurer’s post.