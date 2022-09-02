Pakistan will be under more pressure to reach super 4s stage of the Asia Cup, says THIS Hong Kong cricketer

Babar Hayat

Talking to reporters on the eve of their clash against Pakistan, the Hong Kong batter said that the encounter against Pakistan, which will be a virtual knockout game for the sides, will be a high-pressure game for both teams.

Babar said, "The pressure will certainly be there, Pakistan is a big team and they have a good bowling attack. Perhaps the best bowling attack in the tournament. Pressure will be on both teams. It is not that the pressure will be only on one team. We will try our best to win matches."

While speaking on the lack of game time owing to the covid restrictions in Hong Kong, the player said that the restrictions forced them to sit out of the game, and the gap has affected their cricket negatively.

The explosive batter said, "We have not played a lot of cricket in past few years because of Covid. Due to Covid, there were a lot of restrictions in Hong Kong. Grounds were closed. Club cricket grounds used to open sometimes and we used to play one or two matches and it used to get closed after that. Our cricket went down because of that and now with the relief in restrictions, we are playing cricket continuously for three months".

Hong Kong will face Pakistan in the final tie-up of Group A, for a place in the quarterfinals. The match will be played on Friday and promises to be a gripping contest, given the spectacular form of Hong Kong. Pakistan and Hong Kong both lost their first match to India earlier in the tournament.

While India defeated Pakistan by five wickets, Afghanistan lost the match by 40 runs against India. The winner of the match will join India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the Super-4 stage of the Asia Cup.