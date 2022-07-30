Search icon
Kerala Blasters vs Crystal Palace: Where to watch Next Gen Cup 2022 in India and all you need to know

Kerala Blasters had faced a 7-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur's academy team in the semi-final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

Kerala Blasters vs Crystal Palace

Kerala Blasters FC will be locking horns with Crystal Palace FC's academy side at the Hotspur Way Training Ground in Enfield for 3rd place honours in Next Gen London Group B.

READ | Bengaluru FC vs Nottingham Forest: Where to watch Next Gen Cup 2022 in India and all you need to know

Here is all you need to know about the Next Gen Cup 2022, Kerala Blasters vs Crystal Palace in India:

When will the Next Gen Cup 2022, Kerala Blasters vs Crystal Palace be played?

The Next Gen Cup 2022, Kerala Blasters vs Crystal Palace will be played on July 30.

 

What time will Next Gen Cup 2022, Kerala Blasters vs Crystal Palace begin?

The Next Gen Cup 2022, Kerala Blasters vs Crystal Palace will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

 

Which TV channel will telecast Next Gen Cup 2022, Kerala Blasters vs Crystal Palace in India?

The Next Gen Cup 2022, Kerala Blasters vs Crystal Palace match will not be viewed on TV in India.

 

How to stream Next Gen Cup 2022, Kerala Blasters vs Crystal Palace online in India?

The official YouTube account of the Premier League will live stream all the matches of the Next Gen Cup. The match will also be streamed LIVE on Indian Super League (ISL) and the respective clubs' Facebook pages.

