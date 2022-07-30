Search icon
Bengaluru FC vs Nottingham Forest: Where to watch Next Gen Cup 2022 in India and all you need to know

Bengaluru FC will play Nottingham Forest for third place in the group.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

Bengaluru FC vs Nottingham Forest

Bengaluru FC is all set to play against the Nottingham Forest academy team at the Leicester City FC Training Ground in Seagrave, Loughborough in Next Gen Midlands Group A. 

Bengaluru FC was impressive in their semi-final match against Leicester City, where they scored three goals within seven minutes. However, they lost 3-6 to the junior Foxes.

Here is all you need to know about the Next Gen Cup 2022, Bengaluru FC vs Nottingham Forest in India:

When will the Next Gen Cup 2022, Bengaluru FC vs Nottingham Forest be played?

The Next Gen Cup 2022, Bengaluru FC vs Nottingham Forest will be played on July 30.

 

What time will Next Gen Cup 2022, Bengaluru FC vs Nottingham Forest begin?

The Next Gen Cup 2022, Bengaluru FC vs Nottingham Forest will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

 

Which TV channel will telecast Next Gen Cup 2022, Bengaluru FC vs Nottingham Forest in India?

The Next Gen Cup 2022, Bengaluru FC vs Nottingham Forest match will not be viewed on TV in India.

 

How to stream Next Gen Cup 2022, Bengaluru FC vs Nottingham Forest online in India?

The official YouTube account of the Premier League will live stream all the matches of the Next Gen Cup. The match will also be streamed LIVE on Indian Super League (ISL) and the respective clubs' Facebook pages.

 

