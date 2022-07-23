Search icon
Brentford defender Ben Mee becomes 1st carbon neutral transfer in football

Brentford signed the 32-year-old Manchester City academy graduate on a two-year deal on Friday, following his departure from relegated Burnley.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: Reuters |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 08:07 AM IST

Ben Mee

Brentford defender Ben Mee has paid a fee to make his move from relegated Burnley sustainable by offsetting the emissions related to the transfer.

Brentford signed the 32-year-old Manchester City academy graduate on a two-year deal on Friday, following his departure from relegated Burnley.

"I'm conscious that transfers rack up a lot of air miles and a lot of driving miles as well, so I'm looking to offset my emissions for this transfer," Mee said in a video he shared on social media.

"I'm not perfect, but I want to do my best and try to make this transfer carbon neutral."

Mee usually drives an electric car, but travelled from his home in Hale, Greater Manchester to west London in a petrol car as he did not know where the nearest charging points were in the area he is staying near his new club, the BBC reported.

To offset the emissions created during the journey, the player paid a fee to Carbon Neutral Britain, an UN-certified scheme, covering an average person's emissions for a one-year period.

