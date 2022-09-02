Search icon
WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's training video ahead Of Diamond League is a proof that javelin ace is a great hurdler too

Neeraj will compete in the Zurich Diamond League on September 7-8, after winning gold at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne last month.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

Image Credit: Twitter@Neeraj_chopra1

As he prepares for the Diamond League final in Zurich, Neeraj Chopra is leaving no stone left in his training. In the video posted on Instagram, Neeraj cleared a series of five high hurdles with a brief run-up.

Chopra also qualified for the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary by breaching the 85.20m qualifying mark.

Watch: Neeraj Chopra's training video

 

 

Before Chopra, the only Indian to finish in the top three at a Diamond League Meet was discus thrower Vikas Gowda. Gowda has previously finished second in New York in 2012 and Doha in 2014, as well as third in Shanghai and Eugene in 2015.

"89m is an impressive showing. I'm especially thrilled because I'm recovering from an injury, and tonight was a positive indication that I've healed well "Chopra said following his gold medal triumph in Lausanne.

