Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Film project or ad campaign? Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly announces 'Mega Blockbuster' on September 4

Mega Blockbuster is the name of a film project including Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna, and its trailer is set to be released on September 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

Film project or ad campaign? Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly announces 'Mega Blockbuster' on September 4
Courtesy: Instagram

India's next Asia Cup 2022 encounter is on September 4, and captain Rohit Sharma has sparked suspense with his Instagram post.

Rohit apparently announced the release of his new flick on social media. The project is called 'Mega Blockbuster,' and it will also star current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Taking to his official Instagram handle Rohit Sharma put up a post that he captioned, 'A debut of a kind.' Soon after, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also put up a post of the same project, captioning it, The new Mega Blockbuster is releasing soon! 

 

Mega Blockbuster is the name of an upcoming project featuring comedy king Kapil Sharma Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna, actors Trisha Krishnan and Karthi and its trailer is set to be released on September 4.

However, there was no official news regarding what exactly is the trailer all about.

After the Asia Cup victory over Hong Kong, Rohit Sharma has surpassed Virat Kohli as India's second most successful T20I skipper.

Sharma, who took over as T20I captain after Kohli stepped down, has won 31 matches in 37 matches, while Kohli has 30 wins in 50 T20Is.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.