ISL Transfer news: ATK Mohun Bagan sign elder brother of World Cup winner Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba and Florentin Pogba

In a huge transfer scoop for the Indian Super League franchise ATK Mohun Bagan, former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s elder brother Florentin Pogba will play for them this season. The 31-year-old center-back is the brother of France international midfielder Paul Pogba.

Florentin had a contract with Sochaux until July 2023, but the defender wanted to discover new challenges and hence transferred to the ISL heavyweights, according to their official statement. Unlike Paul, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, Florentin and twin brother Mathias (a forward) represent Guinea internationally.

Before moving to Sochaux, Pogba spent six years with Ligue 1 side, St. Etienne. In 2018, he moved to the Turkish side Gençlerbirligi S.K.

He then spent a season at MLS side Atlanta United. He won the US Open Cup and Campeones Cup with him - the first two major trophies of his professional career. He then moved back to France where he spent two seasons at Sochaux where he made 62 appearances. He had a year left on the contract with them.

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, left Manchester United on a free this summer and as per sources has completed a return to Juventus. Mathias Pogba played for French fourth division side Belfort in the 2021-22 season.