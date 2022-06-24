Search icon
New Zealand vs England: Twitterati go berserk as Daryl Mitchell scores 3 consecutive centuries

Daryl Mitchell on Friday scored his third consecutive ton against England in the ongoing Test series to become the first Kiwi batsman to do so.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 06:25 PM IST

The ongoing Test series between England and New Zealand has provided cricket fans with plenty of historic moments, which have taken social media by storm.

From Joe Root's magic bat-balancing trick in the first Test at Lord's to Henry Nicholls' strangest ever dismissal in the third Test at Headingley, there have been plenty of talking points. 

On Friday, Daryl Mitchell provided fans with another historic moment as he notched his third century during the ongoing Test series against England, by becoming the first Kiwis batsman to score three back-to-back tons in Test cricket against the Three Lions. 

The 31-year-old has been in red-hot form for his side, having registered some big total in his last couple of knocks. Mitchell has scored 13(35), 108(203), 190(318), 62*(131), and 109(228) in his previous five innings against England in the ongoing Test series. 

Meanwhile, Twitter went berserk on social media as soon as Mitchell completed his third consecutive ton with a six. 

Here are some of the best reactions:

Talking about the third Test in Headingley, the Kiwis won the toss and chose to bat first, however, day 1 was completely dominated by English bowlers. New Zealand were 225 for five at close of play on day 1, with Mitchell 78 not out following his hundreds at Lord's and Trent Bridge. 

On day 2, the visitors powered by Mitchell's century reached a mammoth total of 325/8 by lunch. 

