New Zealand vs England: Twitterati go berserk as Daryl Mitchell scores 3 consecutive centuries

Daryl Mitchell scored his third consecutive century against England in Tests

The ongoing Test series between England and New Zealand has provided cricket fans with plenty of historic moments, which have taken social media by storm.

From Joe Root's magic bat-balancing trick in the first Test at Lord's to Henry Nicholls' strangest ever dismissal in the third Test at Headingley, there have been plenty of talking points.

On Friday, Daryl Mitchell provided fans with another historic moment as he notched his third century during the ongoing Test series against England, by becoming the first Kiwis batsman to score three back-to-back tons in Test cricket against the Three Lions.

The 31-year-old has been in red-hot form for his side, having registered some big total in his last couple of knocks. Mitchell has scored 13(35), 108(203), 190(318), 62*(131), and 109(228) in his previous five innings against England in the ongoing Test series.

Meanwhile, Twitter went berserk on social media as soon as Mitchell completed his third consecutive ton with a six.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Hundred in the first Test.

Hundred in the second Test.

Hundred in the third Test.



This series will be remembered for the fight back of Daryl Mitchell, near to 500 runs from 5 innings - Remarkable Daryl. pic.twitter.com/nIAS0c1wgC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 24, 2022

3 centuries in a row for Daryl Mitchell. One of the best performance by a visiting batsman in England. pic.twitter.com/1xEocidjZi June 24, 2022

From No Where in The Playing 11 to Making Him Undropable From the 11



Take a Bow Daryl Mitchell pic.twitter.com/hotEFpuWqo — (@Visharad_KW22) June 24, 2022

Daryl Mitchell becomes the 13th visiting player to score 3 100s in a single series in England.



Don Bradman ( 1930, 38) & Rahul Dravid (2002, 2011) are the only players to do it twice !! #ENGvNZ — Prithvi (@Puneite_) June 24, 2022

Daryl Mitchell becomes the first New Zealand batter to have scored 3 consecutive Test Hundreds in 3 test matches - Incredible Daryl Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/GLuoUNsITl — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 24, 2022

Only Bradman lies ahead of Daryl Mitchell now — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) June 24, 2022

Daryl Mitchell, lone warrior for Kiwis, a series to remember, 3 hundreds from 5 innings. #ENGvNZ — Rashi (@IamAditea) June 24, 2022

Talking about the third Test in Headingley, the Kiwis won the toss and chose to bat first, however, day 1 was completely dominated by English bowlers. New Zealand were 225 for five at close of play on day 1, with Mitchell 78 not out following his hundreds at Lord's and Trent Bridge.

On day 2, the visitors powered by Mitchell's century reached a mammoth total of 325/8 by lunch.