Hockey World Cup 2023: India beat Spain 2-0 to get campaign off to winning start

Goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh gave India 3 points in their Pool D match against Spain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 09:07 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/Hockey India

India kicked off their World Cup 2023 campaign in style with a commanding 2-0 victory over lower-ranked Spain at the awe-inspiring Bisra Munda Stadium in Rourkela on Friday, January 13. Goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh earned India three points in their Pool D match in front of a capacity crowd in the state-of-the-art 21,000-seater stadium.

India were clinical after a sluggish start in the first quarter and dominated possession, executing circle penetrations with a commanding display of hockey that would have made Coach Graham Reid proud.

It was a stellar defensive performance from India as they secured a historic victory over Spain for the first time since February 2022. In their previous encounter in November 2022 in the FIH Pro League, India had squandered a two-goal lead and were forced to settle for a draw. However, this time around, India put on a spirited display, with goalkeeper Krishan Pathak making some crucial saves to ensure their victory.

Despite receiving a ten-minute yellow card for Abhishek in the final quarter, India managed to hold their ground, withstanding the intense pressure from Spain in the closing minutes.

India is in second place in Pool D after England rose to the top following their 5-0 victory in their World Cup 2023 opener against Wales. This impressive performance has propelled England to the top of the standings, while India is close behind, eager to make their mark in the tournament.

