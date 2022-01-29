Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for GUJ vs DEL in PKL 2022

Match No. 81 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 will see Gujarat Giants lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Giants are currently placed 11th on the table with 28 points to their name from 11 matches, meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC has 43 points from 13 games so far this season.

The Delhi side had lost their previous encounter against Puneri Paltan by a huge margin - 25-42 and will be eager to get back to winning ways. In fact, a win against the Giants would see them move to the top of the table.

However, for the Gujarat-based club, they had won their match against Tamil Thalaivas and will look to add more points to their tally on Saturday.

GUJ vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC match today.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC: Predicted Lineups

Gujarat Giants: Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Sumit Malik, Rakesh Sangroya, Rakesh Narwal, Mahendra Rajput/Ajay Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak

Dabang Delhi KC: Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Ashu Malik, Vijay, Vikash Kumar D, Krishan

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC: My Dream11 Team

Rakesh Sangroya, Rakesh Narwal (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Jeeva Kumar (VC), Ashu Malik, Sunil Kumar, Sumit Malik

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC: Match details

The match will be played on January 29, 2021, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.