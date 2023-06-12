‘PR portraying one as biggest’: Gambhir takes dig at MS Dhoni, hails Yuvraj Singh for WC wins

Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni

In an attack on "hero worship" in Indian cricket, Gautam Gambhir argues that the media and broadcasters should pay attention to other players in addition to top stars like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Gautam Gambhir on News18 said, “I am not sure (though Yuvraj did win the award in 2011, Shahid Afridi was the Man of the Tournament in the 2007 T20 World Cup). But it’s unfortunate that when we talk about the 2007 and 2011 World Cups, we don’t take Yuvraj Singh’s name. Why not? It’s only and only marketing and PR and portraying one individual as the biggest and everyone else as smaller than him,” he said.

Gautam Gambhir didn’t take MS Dhoni’s name but stated that one individual and his PR team made him the hero of the 2007 and 2011 World Cups.

He continues, “No one is underrated, it’s all PR and marketing. We have been told who won us the 2007 and 2011 World Cups [but] it was not one individual it was the entire team. No one individual can win a big tournament. If that was the case, India would’ve had 5-10 World Cups.”

Gambhir claimed that Kapil Dev, who led India to the 1983 world cup victory, was the origin of this hero worship.

How frequently is Mohinder Amarnath mentioned? Ask any of these folks how many times they have seen the photograph of Mohinder Amarnath holding the 1983 World Cup.

“How was Mohinder Amarnath Ji’s performance in the World Cup? You’ve only seen Kapil Dev ji lifting the trophy, right? Mohinder Amarnath Ji was the Man of the Match in the semi-final and in the final. Did any one of you know that Mohinder Amarnath ji was the Man of the Match in the final? (The audience replies no) That’s the problem.”

