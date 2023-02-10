From delivery agent to national record holder: Meet Sonam, Khelo India Youth Games star, daughter of a brick kiln worker

Sonam sets new National Record in 2000m Steeplechase with the time of 6:45.71



Sonam, Khelo India Youth game star, now a record holder in 2000 meter steeplechase, comes from a family that barely earns enough to eat three times a day. The 18 year old works as a delivery agent in Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area in whatever times she gets apart from her practice. Her father is a brick kiln worker in Bulandshahar and earns a daily wage of Rs 300 and her mother works as a farm laborer.



Sonam broke a national record of Parul Chaudhary who is currently India’s best Steeplechaser from Odisha. She held the record for More than a decade now.

Sonam Covered the distance in the record time of 6 minutes and 45.71 seconds. The journey from Hurthala village in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh to the podium of Khelo India Youth game has not been easy for the runner.



After her return to the village she was warmly welcomed and was taken to a 5km victory parade in an open jeep, where she garlanded the statue of B R Ambedkar. Later on talking to the media Sonam’s father said that he doesn't want her daughter to live life like theirs and he clearly wants her to excel in her life. The wide smile on his face showed how proud he was of sonam’s achievement at such a young age.



Everyone in the family is the breadwinner as Sonam’s mother, Kashmiri Devi, works two jobs, apart from working in the farm she also takes care of the buffaloes owned by other people in the village when they stop lactating until they give birth. The job gets her some money with which she takes care of the family.



When asked about her job as a delivery agent she said that during Covid it was tough for his mother and father to earn money. Then one of her neighbors in Kotla, Mubarakpur told her about the delivering job and she took it without wasting any time. She also said how people were scared to come out of the house during covid therefore the demand of delivery agents were extremely high.There isn’t a lane in Mubarakpur Kotla that Sonam isn’t familiar with. “Many people in the area recognise me as a delivery agent. But I hope that with this medal, people also realize that I am a professional athlete,” she said