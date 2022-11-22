Search icon
France vs Australia Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for FRA vs AUS FIFA World Cup 2022, match 8

FRA vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, probable playing XI, Best Player's list for France vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 match 8.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 09:59 PM IST

France vs Australia Dream11 prediction

The defending champions of FIFA World Cup, France kick-start their title defence on Tuesday as they face off against Australia. In the other Group D clash, Denmark and Tunisia played out a 0-0 draw, and it gives added motivation to both these teams. 

With the likes of Karim Benzema, Christopher Nkunku and many other star names ruled out, France are likely to have a hard time defending their crown, but they also have an incredibly deep talented pool of players to choose from. 

Australia meanwhile have been on the biggest stage before, giving the world plenty of star names like Tim Cahill among others. They are likely to be a tricky side to beat so Kylian Mbappe and Co will have their task cut out. 

Dream11 Prediction – France vs Australia, match 8 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Keeper – Hugo Lloris

Defenders – Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Nathaniel Atkinson

Midfielders – Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jackson Irvine, Ajdin Hrustic

Strikers –  Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Craig Goodwin

France vs Australia probable playing XIs

France: Lloris; Pavard, Upamecano, Konate, Lucas Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Australia: Ryan; Atkinson, Wright, Rowles, Behich; Hrustic, Mooy, Irvine; Leckie, Duke, Goodwin

FRA vs AUS My Dream11 team

Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Nathaniel Atkinson, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jackson Irvine, Ajdin Hrustic, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Craig Goodwin

France vs Australia Match Details

France vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match 8 is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Tuesday night in India), November 23. 

DNA Originals
More

