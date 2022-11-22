FIFA World Cup 2022: Street fight breaks out in Kerala between fans wearing Brazil-Argentina jerseys

Kerala fans wearing jerseys of Brazil and Argentina embroiled in fist fight

For those who think Indian fans are not football-crazy, or India is a cricket-crazy nation, they will be surprised to see a viral video that's doing the rounds on social media, wherein fans in Kerala, wearing jerseys of Brazil and Argentina can be seen embroiled in a street-fight.

Punches were being thrown, sticks were being used as fans visibly displeased at each other vented out their frustrations as they fought amongst themselves.

According to reports, the video is from Sakthiulanhgara in Kerala and the 90-second clip of the brawl is going crazy viral.

Apparently, the fight took place near a cemetery and according to a report in TOI, the brawl took place on Sunday. There was a roadshow which was being organised after some disputes, fans openly fought out amongst themselves.

As per news agency ANI, the police hadn't filed a case regarding the same as the elders of the locality pacified the matter but after the video went viral the local authorities have initiated legal proceedings.

Watch video of the brutal fight here:

On Tuesday, Argentina lost their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 game against Saudi Arabia 2-1, while Brazil are yet to open their campaign.