Twitter
Headlines

Former WWE star Virgil, AKA Michael Jones, passes away at 61

Parents of this Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore daily, wanted him to pursue PhD but he...

Sandeshkhali: TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh arrested in 'land grab, sexual assault' cases

14 dead, several others injured after pick-up truck meets with accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori

Supreme Court takes up Donald Trump's immunity claim, extending election subversion trial delays

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Former WWE star Virgil, AKA Michael Jones, passes away at 61

Parents of this Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore daily, wanted him to pursue PhD but he...

World's most profitable film was made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed more than RRR, Animal, Jawan; began Rs 5000-crore franchise

8 fruits with low  glycemic index for Diabetes

Bowlers with over 400 ODI wickets

Celebs reach Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Meet actor who made debut with superhit film, worked with Ajay, Akshay, Kareena, gave many flop films, is son of..

World's most profitable film was made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed more than RRR, Animal, Jawan; began Rs 5000-crore franchise

'I can sing almost 18 songs in one go at this age': Asha Bhosle on talks of retirement and performing on stage at age 90

HomeSports

Sports

Former WWE star Virgil, AKA Michael Jones, passes away at 61

Former WWE star Michael Jones, known as Virgil, has passed away at 61, as confirmed by his Instagram account. Tributes from the wrestling community poured in, remembering his iconic career and contributions to the sport.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 08:33 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The wrestling community is mourning the loss of former WWE star Michael Jones, known by his wrestling name, Virgil, who has sadly passed away at the age of 61. The news was confirmed through his verified Instagram account.

A heartfelt post on the social media platform read, "This is to confirm the sad news about our beloved Meatsauce God and Wrestling Superstar Virgil/Michael Jones has passed away. There is so much to say here and would love to share stories, but for now, it’s a rough day as our friend is gone."

The post continued, "We would only ask at this time to remember him as the man that he was. Wishing him all the unlimited pasta in heaven. We love you Mike.”

Wrestling referee and close friend Mark Charles III initially shared the news on Facebook, expressing deep sorrow. "It is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more," Charles wrote. "Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning, and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!"

Tributes poured in from the wrestling community on social media, with WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts expressing his shock and sadness. "Shocked and saddened to hear the news about Virgil. Rest in peace, my friend," Roberts wrote on Instagram.

"R.I.P Virgil, thanks for being a great sport during our shenanigans & for the memories. See you down the road good brother," former WWE superstar Luke Gallows said on X.

Michael Jones began his career in WWE as the bodyguard for the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase in the late 1980s. His turning point came in the 1990s when he rebelled against DiBiase, defeating him for the Million Dollar Championship. This rebellion "instantly made Virgil one of WWE’s most popular Superstars," as noted in Jones' WWE biography.

The cause of Jones' death has not been disclosed, but the wrestler had been facing health issues in recent years. In April 2022, Jones revealed on X that he had suffered two strokes and was diagnosed with an early stage of dementia. The wrestling world mourns the loss of a true icon, remembering Virgil for his contributions and impact on the sport.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor slaps comedian Sherry Nanha for 'honeymoon' joke on live TV show, video goes viral

India selects space travellers for Gaganyaan mission, these four pilots likely to make history

RCB vs GG, WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Molineux shine as RCB beat GG by eight wickets

WPL 2024, MI vs UPW: Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris star as UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets

Vidyut Jammwal accuses film critic Sumit Kadel of asking for bribe, shares screenshot: 'My crime is...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE