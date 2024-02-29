Former WWE star Virgil, AKA Michael Jones, passes away at 61

Former WWE star Michael Jones, known as Virgil, has passed away at 61, as confirmed by his Instagram account. Tributes from the wrestling community poured in, remembering his iconic career and contributions to the sport.

The wrestling community is mourning the loss of former WWE star Michael Jones, known by his wrestling name, Virgil, who has sadly passed away at the age of 61. The news was confirmed through his verified Instagram account.

A heartfelt post on the social media platform read, "This is to confirm the sad news about our beloved Meatsauce God and Wrestling Superstar Virgil/Michael Jones has passed away. There is so much to say here and would love to share stories, but for now, it’s a rough day as our friend is gone."

The post continued, "We would only ask at this time to remember him as the man that he was. Wishing him all the unlimited pasta in heaven. We love you Mike.”

Wrestling referee and close friend Mark Charles III initially shared the news on Facebook, expressing deep sorrow. "It is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more," Charles wrote. "Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning, and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!"

Tributes poured in from the wrestling community on social media, with WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts expressing his shock and sadness. "Shocked and saddened to hear the news about Virgil. Rest in peace, my friend," Roberts wrote on Instagram.

"R.I.P Virgil, thanks for being a great sport during our shenanigans & for the memories. See you down the road good brother," former WWE superstar Luke Gallows said on X.

Michael Jones began his career in WWE as the bodyguard for the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase in the late 1980s. His turning point came in the 1990s when he rebelled against DiBiase, defeating him for the Million Dollar Championship. This rebellion "instantly made Virgil one of WWE’s most popular Superstars," as noted in Jones' WWE biography.

The cause of Jones' death has not been disclosed, but the wrestler had been facing health issues in recent years. In April 2022, Jones revealed on X that he had suffered two strokes and was diagnosed with an early stage of dementia. The wrestling world mourns the loss of a true icon, remembering Virgil for his contributions and impact on the sport.