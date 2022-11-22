FIFA World Cup: England's Jack Grealish kept his promise to little fan with cerebral palsy, heartwarming video surfaces

Footballer Jack Grealish celebrates England's goal with a fan | Twitter/ JackGrealish

England's 2022 World Cup campaign got off to a flying start with a 6-2 triumph over Iran, with Jack Grealish scoring the game-winning goal.

Grealish came off the bench to score England's sixth goal of the game in the 90th minute, which he celebrated with a jig.

The 27-year-old broke a move to fulfill a promise made to Finlay, a young Manchester City fan with cerebral palsy who penned a touching letter to the forward earlier this season. Finlay contacted Grealish after learning that the player's sister, Hollie, also suffers from cerebral palsy.

The England national team star kept his promise to the little cerebral palsy fan by sharing the dance video on Twitter.

Finlay had previously written the footballer a letter. Since the letter had such an impact on Jack, he took the initiative to meet and fulfill the fan's dream. The social media video of the footballer and his fan performing some fantastic movements has gone viral.

Finlay was extremely fortunate that Grealish was able to deliver the message from the Middle East, given the City forward had only scored one goal all season.

That goal came in the first minute of City's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 17, so it was satisfying that his goal for England came in the 90th minute against Iran.

