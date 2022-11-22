Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

FIFA World Cup: England's Jack Grealish kept his promise to little fan with cerebral palsy, heartwarming video surfaces

The England national team star kept his promise to the little cerebral palsy fan by sharing the dance video on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

FIFA World Cup: England's Jack Grealish kept his promise to little fan with cerebral palsy, heartwarming video surfaces
Footballer Jack Grealish celebrates England's goal with a fan | Twitter/ JackGrealish

England's 2022 World Cup campaign got off to a flying start with a 6-2 triumph over Iran, with Jack Grealish scoring the game-winning goal.

Grealish came off the bench to score England's sixth goal of the game in the 90th minute, which he celebrated with a jig.

The 27-year-old broke a move to fulfill a promise made to Finlay, a young Manchester City fan with cerebral palsy who penned a touching letter to the forward earlier this season. Finlay contacted Grealish after learning that the player's sister, Hollie, also suffers from cerebral palsy.

The England national team star kept his promise to the little cerebral palsy fan by sharing the dance video on Twitter.

Finlay had previously written the footballer a letter. Since the letter had such an impact on Jack, he took the initiative to meet and fulfill the fan's dream. The social media video of the footballer and his fan performing some fantastic movements has gone viral.

Finlay was extremely fortunate that Grealish was able to deliver the message from the Middle East, given the City forward had only scored one goal all season.

That goal came in the first minute of City's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 17, so it was satisfying that his goal for England came in the 90th minute against Iran.

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: Will Lionel Messi play against Saudi Arabia? here's what Argentinian footballer has to say

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Enthralled stargazers witness Chandra Grahan in Bengaluru, Gurugram, other Indian cities, see pics
Janhvi Kapoor turns into 'little mermaid', fans call her 'next Kylie Jenner'
Excellent benefits of sugarcane juice for good health
Photos that prove Shweta Tiwari is ageing in reverse
Skyroot photos: Vikram-S, India's first privately developed rocket successfully launched from Sriharikota
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: Discom company confiscates TVs, coolers and refrigerators over unpaid electricity bills in Ujjain
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.