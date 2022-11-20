FIFA World Cup 2022: Enner Valencia scores brace as Ecuador defeat Qatar by 2 goals, Golden Boot race on

Ecuador's Enner Valencia scores brace against Qatar at FIFA World Cup 2022 | Photo: PTI

South American underdogs Ecuador kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in style on Sunday as they defeated host nation Qatar by 2 goals. The Ecuador striker scored a brace with a composed penalty and a cracking head to give his side a comfortable lead in the first half.

Qatar looked out of sorts and were torn apart by Ecuador on several occasions during the match. Valencia could have had a hattrick but an early goal after 3 minutes was eventually disallowed by the VAR due to an offside. Ecuador kept up the pressure and were aggressive against the middle-eastern nation, outclassing them with goals in the 16th and 31st minutes.

Valencia scored his fourth and fifth FIFA World Cup goals in the opening match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. He is the only Ecuador footballer to do so. With the brace in the very first match, he has already scored one-third of the total goal tally that was needed to win the Golden Boot award for the top scorer at the last two FIFA World Cups.

Ecuador is now comfortably perched at the top of Group A. However, their next two opponents are tougher in Senegal and Netherlands. The same is true for Qatar too, who will have to script an unlikely upset to get anything from both of their next group stage matches.

Check highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador Group A match here