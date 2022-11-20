FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador LIVE updates: Countdown to kick off begins, opening ceremony at 7:30 pm

FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Live Blog: FIFA World Cup 2022 officially kicks off today in Qatar. The host nation is facing South American side Ecuador in the opening game of the mega sports event on Sunday. But before the real football action begins, a World Cup opening ceremony is being staged at the Al Bayt Stadium to declare the tournament 'open.'
Jungkook, the singer of South Korea's popular band BTS, is among those scheduled to perform at the opening ceremony. The stadium can house 60,000 people, so it will be a spectacular occasion. It will be followed by the inaugural match.
32 teams are competing in eight groups of 4 each in Qatar. The group stage will be followed by the knockout stage which will have the round of 16, quarter final, semi final and final. A total of 64 matches will be played between November 20 and December 18, 2022. The matches will be played at eight state-of-the-art world class stadiums across Qatar which have been built from scratch exclusively for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The tournament has seen several controversies even before it has begun.
FIFA World Cup 2022 match 1, Qatar vs Ecuador live updates
Qatar and Ecuador lock horns in the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at 9:30 pm (IST) on Sunday, November 20 at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor. Both the teams are in Group A. The second match day on Monday is a triple header - England vs Iran at 6:30 pm (IST), Senegal vs Netherlands at 9:30 pm (IST), and US vs Wales at 12:30 am (Tuesday in India).
In India, the FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming will begin at 7:30 pm. It will be followed by the first match of the competition, which will begin at 9:30 PM. The ceremony will also be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.
Follow all the latest updates from the opening ceremony and the Qatar vs Ecuador, Match 1 at FIFA World Cup 2022 with this live blog.
Hosts Qatar are up against footballing giants Netherlands in Group A. The other big team is Senegal. However, the African champions are without their starman Sadio Mane. The Bayern star was injured right before the tournament. Ecuador also cannot be ruled off from making an upset.
Players to watch out include Akram Afif for Qatar, Moises Caicedo and Enner Valencia for Ecuador, Virgil van Dyjk, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay for Netherlands, and Kalidou Koulibaly for Senegal.
Qatar and Ecuador have previously faced each other three times, with each winning one of the three meetings. The first meeting between the teams occurred in February 1996 and ended in a 1-1 tie. The South American Giants, Ecuador, won the second game 2-1 a week later. Qatar won their most recent meeting 2-1 in an entertaining contest in October 2018. Ecuador received two red cards throughout the game, but they responded strongly and finished second.
The FIFA Fan Festival opening was a proper carnival #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/iqkke9I9fy— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar left on a two-day trip to Qatar on Sunday, where he will represent India at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. Dhankhar is in Doha at the request of Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar emplane for Doha, Qatar to attend the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup 2022. @MEAIndia @IndEmbDoha @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/rFN5snMPNN— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 20, 2022
Al-Bayt Stadium is all decked up and ready for our fans #Qatar2022 #AlAnnabi #AllForAlAnnabipic.twitter.com/xoqEvGAHNX— Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) November 20, 2022
The temperature in Qatar is forecast to hover between 21 - 26 degrees Celsius. In comparison to the summer, conditions would be extremely difficult to play football in, with temperatures reaching 50 degrees on certain days.
Qatar: Saad Al Sheeb, Pedro Miguel, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ali Assadalla, Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali
Ecuador: Alexander Dominguez, Robert Arboleda, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Jhegson Mendez, Ayrton Caicedo, Gonzalo Plata, Jose Cifuentes, Romario Ibarra, Enner Valencia
The Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 will feature 32 teams from five confederations competing for football's ultimate prize. Only the top two teams will advance to the knockout stages after being sorted into eight groups of four (A to H).
There will be up to 64 matches played over the span of 29 days, making it the shortest 32-team FIFA World Cup in history.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will begin at around 7:30 PM IST. BTS's Jungkook and Indian actress Nora Fatehi are among the celebs likely to steal the show during the opening ceremony.
Following the opening ceremony, Qatar will face Ecuador in the first game of the tournament at the Al Bayt Stadium. Both teams will be hoping to start the rivalry on a high note.