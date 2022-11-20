FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador LIVE updates: Countdown to kick off begins, opening ceremony at 7:30 pm

Qatar eye win against Ecuador with the home advantage | Photo: IANS

FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Live Blog: FIFA World Cup 2022 officially kicks off today in Qatar. The host nation is facing South American side Ecuador in the opening game of the mega sports event on Sunday. But before the real football action begins, a World Cup opening ceremony is being staged at the Al Bayt Stadium to declare the tournament 'open.'

Jungkook, the singer of South Korea's popular band BTS, is among those scheduled to perform at the opening ceremony. The stadium can house 60,000 people, so it will be a spectacular occasion. It will be followed by the inaugural match.

32 teams are competing in eight groups of 4 each in Qatar. The group stage will be followed by the knockout stage which will have the round of 16, quarter final, semi final and final. A total of 64 matches will be played between November 20 and December 18, 2022. The matches will be played at eight state-of-the-art world class stadiums across Qatar which have been built from scratch exclusively for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The tournament has seen several controversies even before it has begun.

FIFA World Cup 2022 match 1, Qatar vs Ecuador live updates

Qatar and Ecuador lock horns in the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at 9:30 pm (IST) on Sunday, November 20 at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor. Both the teams are in Group A. The second match day on Monday is a triple header - England vs Iran at 6:30 pm (IST), Senegal vs Netherlands at 9:30 pm (IST), and US vs Wales at 12:30 am (Tuesday in India).

In India, the FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming will begin at 7:30 pm. It will be followed by the first match of the competition, which will begin at 9:30 PM. The ceremony will also be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.

Follow all the latest updates from the opening ceremony and the Qatar vs Ecuador, Match 1 at FIFA World Cup 2022 with this live blog.