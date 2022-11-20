LGBTQ laws, beer ban and dress code: Know all controversies surrounding FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022 is being held in Qatar (File photo)

The much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2022 has begun on Sunday, November 20, with the schedule for matches released by the football organization. This year, the FIFA football world cup is being held in Qatar and is surrounded by controversies.

Despite the global hype around the tournament, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 became the brunt of controversies even before it began. Host country Qatar has been criticized for several rules and regulations being put up for the workers, guests, and audience.

The treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ laws in the country have been under scrutiny by the international community in the backdrop of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Here are some of the controversies surrounding the football world cup this year.

LGBTQ laws in Qatar

The laws against homosexuality are very rigorous in Qatar and have several punishments including fines and even being stoned to death. While the Qatar administration has said that all are welcome to attend the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar 2022 chief executive Nasser al Khater said that the laws against LGBT won’t change for the audience.

Migrant workers in FIFA world cup

30,000 migrant workers were in Qatar for the construction of the FIFA World Cup facilities, with many citing unfair working conditions and extremely low wages. Further, The Guardian reported that over 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since world cup prep started, with the country’s administration denying the news.

Clothing rules for the female audience

The Qatar government has strict norms when it comes to clothing for females, and the women in the audience of the FIFA World Cup 2022 are expected to dress accordingly. FIFA World Cup official website says visitors are expected to “cover their shoulders and knees" when they are visiting public places.

Beer ban in stadiums

While the purchase of beer and alcoholic drinks is common in football matches, Qatar has decided that beer will not be sold in the stands during the matches or at the FIFA Fan Festival. The decision would mean “removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters."

READ | FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 5 young players to watch out for in Qatar