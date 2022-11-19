FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 5 young players to watch out for in Qatar

The World Cup begins on November 20 in Qatar, and all 32 teams have announced their 26-man squad lists for the event.

The FIFA World Cup provides an opportunity for the game's top players to further cement their legacy. However, it is also an opportunity for young stars to make their international debut and demonstrate that they have the skill and mental fortitude to succeed in the game's largest spectacular.

While technology and scouting tactics have advanced to the point where a young player impressing at a World Cup is almost never an unknown quantity these days, individuals under the age of 23 still deserve special consideration.

Here are some of the young stars who could achieve similar results in World Cup in Qatar.