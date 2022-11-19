FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 5 young players to watch out for in Qatar

The World Cup begins on November 20 in Qatar, and all 32 teams have announced their 26-man squad lists for the event.
The FIFA World Cup provides an opportunity for the game's top players to further cement their legacy. However, it is also an opportunity for young stars to make their international debut and demonstrate that they have the skill and mental fortitude to succeed in the game's largest spectacular.
While technology and scouting tactics have advanced to the point where a young player impressing at a World Cup is almost never an unknown quantity these days, individuals under the age of 23 still deserve special consideration.
Here are some of the young stars who could achieve similar results in World Cup in Qatar.
1. Jude Bellingham (England), 19
Bellingham demonstrates maturity and knowledge much beyond his years. Though capable of playing any position in the midfield, the England international will most likely play as an attacking No. 8 in Qatar. He is as complete as midfielders come at this age, being smooth on the ball with exceptional vision, a diverse range of passes, and great athleticism. A generational prospect whose breakthrough at the World Cup could be crucial to England's success.
2. Pedri (Spain), 19
For the past few years, the Barcelona midfielder has been in charge of the midfield's operations. He also impressed at UEFA Euro 2020, and it's hard to believe he's become the nucleus of Spain's team. He is undeniably the driving force in Luis Enrique's midfield, and a great World Cup performance will allow him to cement his position as one of the finest in the world.
3. Moises Caicedo (Ecuador), 21
With admiring scouts from some of Europe's finest clubs on him, the Ecuador star has been in spectacular form for his club side and can rightly be ranked among the Premier League's top defensive midfielders. Caicedo is a tidy and efficient player who covers every blade of grass, is consistent with his passes, and has 25 caps for his country.
4. Ansu Fati (Barcelona), 20
Ansu's early career was hampered by injuries, but despite not quite getting going for Barcelona this season no one would rule out his taking center stage in the World Cup. While primarily positioned on the left side of the attack, the 20-year-old is capable of playing in any attacking position. He sees openings where others perceive groups of opponents and has near-telepathic communication with his teammates. Ansu, brimming with flare and finesse, has the potential to make a difference for Spain provided he can stay fit.
5. Jamal Musiala (Germany), 19
Jamal Musiala arrives in Qatar after a successful start for his team, Bayern Munich. In 22 games for the Bavarians, he has 22 goal contributions (12 goals, 10 assists). There's no reason to doubt Musiala's ability to bring this outstanding form to Qatar. He has the pedigree and talents to make a difference. Coach Hansi Flick may not always start Musiala, but when he does, the youngster will nearly always make opposing defenders dance to his rhythms.