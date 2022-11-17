FIFA World Cup 2022 complete schedule: Full list of matches, timing in IST, where to watch

FIFA World Cup 2022 complete schedule, match timings in IST

The biggest sporting carnival of the year is going to kick off in a couple of days as FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin on Sunday, November 20, with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the inaugural game of the tournament. Some of the biggest stars in world football are set to take centre stage and thus it's time to mark your calendars and take note of the FIFA World Cup schedule.

The World Cup in Qatar will feature top stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and many others.

There are plenty more superstars like Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Sergio Ramos and others who will have to watch the tournament from home because while some were not called up to the tournament for their national teams, others' failed to help their team qualify for the World Cup finals.

FIFA World Cup 2022 will be the fifth time Ronaldo and Messi will be playing on the biggest stage of them all, and for many players, including the dynamic duo, it will be the last time that they will perhaps feature in the World Cup.

Here's the FIFA World Cup 2022 complete schedule, along with match timings in IST, and where to watch World Cup games live in India:

FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule:

Group stage

Sunday, November 20

2130: Qatar v Ecuador (Group A), Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor)

Monday, November 21

1830: England v Iran (Group B), Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)

2130: Senegal v Netherlands (Group A), Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha)

0030 (Next AM): United States v Wales (Group B), Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan)

Tuesday, November 22

1530: Argentina v Saudi Arabia (Group C), Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

1830: Denmark v Tunisia (Group D), Education City Stadium (Doha)

2130: Mexico v Poland (Group C), 974 Stadium (Doha)

0030 (Next AM): France v Australia (Group D), Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah)

Wednesday, November 23

1530: Morocco v Croatia (Group F), Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor)

1830: Germany v Japan (Group E), Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)

2130: Spain v Costa Rica (Group E), Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha)

0030 (Next AM): Belgium v Canada (Group F), Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan)

Thursday, November 24

1530: Switzerland v Cameroon (Group G), Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah)

1830: Uruguay v South Korea (Group H), Education City Stadium (Doha)

2130: Portugal v Ghana (Group H), 974 Stadium (Doha)

0030 (Next AM): Brazil v Serbia (Group G), Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

Friday, November 25

1530: Wales v Iran, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan)

1830: Qatar v Senegal, Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha)

2130: Netherlands v Ecuador, Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)

0030 (Next AM): England v United States, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor)

Saturday, November 26

1530: Tunisia v Australia, Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah)

1830: Poland v Saudi Arabia, Education City Stadium (Doha)

2130: France v Denmark, 974 Stadium (Doha)

0030 (Next AM): Argentina v Mexico, Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

Sunday, November 27

1530: Japan v Costa Rica, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan)

1830: Belgium v Morocco, Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha)

2130: Croatia v Canada, Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)

0030 (Next AM): Spain v Germany, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor)

Monday, November 28

1530: Cameroon v Serbia, Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah)

1830: South Korea v Ghana, Education City Stadium (Doha)

2130: Brazil v Switzerland, 974 Stadium (Doha)

0030 (Next AM): Portugal v Uruguay, Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

Tuesday, November 29

2030: Ecuador v Senegal, Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)

2030: Netherlands v Qatar, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor)

0030 (Next AM): Iran v United States, Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha)

0030 (Next AM): Wales v England, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan)

Wednesday, November 30

2030: Australia v Denmark, Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah)

2030: Tunisia v France, Education City Stadium (Doha)

0030 (Next AM): Poland v Argentina, 974 Stadium (Doha)

0030 (Next AM): Saudi Arabia v Mexico, Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

Thursday, December 1

2030: Canada v Morocco, Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha)

2030: Croatia v Belgium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan)

0030 (Next AM): Japan v Spain, Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)

0030 (Next AM): Germany v Costa Rica, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor)

Friday, December 2

2030: Ghana v Uruguay, Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah)

2030: South Korea v Portugal, Education City Stadium (Doha)

0030 (Next AM): Serbia v Switzerland, 974 Stadium (Doha)

0030 (Next AM): Cameroon v Brazil, Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

Last 16

Saturday, December 3

Game 49: 2030: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B, Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)

Game 50: 0030 (Next AM): Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan)

Sunday, December 4

Game 51: 0030 (Next AM): Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor)

Game 52: 2030: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C, Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha)

Monday, December 5

Game 53: 2030: Winners Group E v Runners-up Group F, Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah)

Game 54: 0030 (Next AM): Winners Group G v Runners-up Group H, 974 Stadium (Doha)

Tuesday, December 6

Game 55: 2030: Winners Group F v Runners-up Group E, Education City Stadium (Doha)

Game 56: 0030 (Next AM): Winners Group H v Runners-up Group G, Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

Game 57: 0030 (Next AM): Winners of game 49 v Winners of game 50, Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

Game 58: 2030: Winners of game 53 v Winners of game 54, Education City Stadium (Doha)

Saturday, December 10

Game 59: 0030 (Next AM): Winners of game 51 v Winners of game 52, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor)

Game 60: 2030: Winners of game 55 v Winners of game 56, Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13

Game 61: 0030 (Next AM): Winners of game 57 v Winners of game 58, Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

Wednesday, December 14

Game 62: 0030 (Next AM): Winners of game 59 v Winners of game 60, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor)

Third-place play-off

Saturday, December 17

Game 63: 2030: Losers of game 61 v Losers of game 62, Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)

Final

Sunday, December 18

Game 64: 2030: Winners of game 61 v Winners of game 62, Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 live on television in India?

FIFA World Cup 2022 will be broadcasted live on television on Sports 18 network channels in India.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming in India?

FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app in India.