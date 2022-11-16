FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi names 3 favourites to win trophy, leaves out Argentina

Lionel Messi | File Photo

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 starting this week, world football’s biggest star Lionel Messi has made his picks for the favourites at the tournament in Qatar. The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup begins with the Qatar vs Ecuador match on Sunday, November 20. A total of 32 teams will be competing for the biggest prize in football with the final on December 18.

Messi’s team Argentina is set to play a warm up match against the UAE in their preparation for the FIFA World Cup. Ahead of the opening, Messi has named Brazil, France and England as the three favourites above all other teams in the bid to lift the trophy.

"Whenever we talk about candidates, we always talk about the same teams. If I have to put some above others I think Brazil, France and England are a little bit above the rest. But the World Cup is so difficult and so complicated that anything can happen,” Messi said in a recent interview with CONMEBOL, the South American Football Confederation.

Messi will play in what is expected to be his last World Cup and the final chance to lift the trophy for his nation after a gap of 36 years. Argentina last won the FIFA World Cup in 1986 in a tournament made memorable by football great Diego Maradona. The Albiceleste will be hoping to win their third World Cup in Qatar where they are placed in Group C alongside Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia. They will begin their 2022 World Cup campaign on Tuesday (November 22) against Saudi Arabia.

Messi’s Argentina is on a great run of form coming into the World Cup. Coached by Lionel Scaloni, Argentina has not lost in their last 35 matches, including the Copa America 2021 victory where they defeated Brazil in the fina. Argentina is two matches short of creating a record of the most undefeated matches. Italy currently hold the tag with a 37-match unbeaten run.

READ | FIFA World Cup 2022: Ban on female fans wearing revealing clothes, exposing body parts in Qatar

(With inputs from IANS)