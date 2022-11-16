Argentina defeated UAE in the FIFA World Cup 2022 friendly in UAE, with Leo Messi, Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez and Joaquin Correa on the scoresheet

Argentina vs UAE FIFA World Cup 2022 friendly highlights:

Argentina gear up for their final battle before the FIFA World Cup 2022 as the Lionel Messi-led unit face off against UAE in the FIFA World Cup 2022 friendly match on November 16, Wednesday. The fixture in UAE will be the final preparation game for both teams.

While Messi's Argentina are in group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland, they will be hoping to lift their third World Cup title and the first since 1986, when a certain Diego Maradona was still playing.

Also, this will be the final chance for Messi to lift the coveted World Cup trophy. Can he finally get his hands on the World Cup, only time will tell.