FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out some of the brutal laws for fans in Qatar during World Cup

About 1.2 million people are expected to travel to Qatar ahead of the tournament kicking off on November 20.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

Qatar 2022

With less than a week left until the most ​​anticipated sporting event of the year, all eyes are on the independent emirate of Qatar, which is a small Middle Eastern country on the west coast of the Persian Gulf.

The capital of Qatar is the dynamic city of Doha, which is a celebration of the country’s past and exciting future. Eighty percent of the nation’s population lives in Doha. In addition, a​ll of the host stadiums are within a 35-mile radius from the city of Doha.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is setting the precedent in many ways. It's the first football World Cup to be held in a Middle Eastern country and is the first time it will be held in the northern hemisphere's winter.

While Qatar has relaxed some rules for the duration of the football World Cup, there are some things to keep in mind while packing for your trip, so as to not offend the locals. 

For example, if a drinker is reported to cops for “offending” someone, they would likely be charged with public drunkenness.

Guzzling booze in public spaces is also banned and could result in a six-month prison sentence or a hefty fine.

Lashes have also been dished out for people found drinking alcohol.

Meanwhile, taking photos without permission, flirting, swearing and arguing could also land footie fans in jail. Female football fans risk jail or flogging if they report being the victim of a sex attack, lawyers have warned.

Figures show soccer stadiums become sex assault hot spots when booze-fuelled crowds flock to big games during tournaments.

But thousands of women fans expected to travel to the Muslim Gulf State in November have been warned they face prosecution if they report offences.

