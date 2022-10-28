World Cup supercomputer makes shocking predictions: Glory for Messi, final heartbreak for Ronaldo

File Photo

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is less than a month away but predictions have already started coming in. A World Cup supercomputer has now analysed the outcomes of all the matches at the Qatar World Cup and made predictions where the two living GOATs will face each other in an epic final.

However, the predictions also come as a shock for one big reason: Defending champions France and FIFA ranking’s number 2 team Belgium are touted to exit the World Cup in Round of 16.

The supercomputer of BCA Research analysed matches from the last 4 World Cup outings and FIFA ratings of the teams participating in 2022. However, the predictions surprisingly have not been made taking the current form of teams, as reported.

The predictions claim that Lionel Messi’s Argentina will meet Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in a final battle of GOATs. It forecasts Messi’s side to prevail over the Portuguese outfit. For European giants, the supercomputer only puts one, England, among the final four teams.

Photo: BCA Research

Surprisingly, it believes France will be knocked out before the quarter-finals despite having players like Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema and top striker Kylian Mbappe in their ranks along with a decorated midfield and defence. It has decided a similar fate for Premier League star Kevin de Bruyne’s Belgium which currently is the top-ranked European side in the world.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

