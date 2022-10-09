Nora Fatehi, BTS' Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, V, RM to perform at FIFA World Cup

Credit: BTS-Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is all set to perform at FIFA World Cup and represent India and South East Asia. She has created history as Nora will be the first Indian to perform at the FIFA world cup. Apart from her, the world’s popular band BTS featuring Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM and V will be seen burning the stage with their powerpack performances.

Recently, Nora revealed that she is part of the FIFA World Cup 2022’s anthem by sharing a video. The official track, titled Light Up The Sky is produced by none other than RedOne who had previously produced the FIFA World Cup track, Waka Waka with Shakira.

Check out Nora's song

With this anthem, Nora Fatehi joins the ranks of BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and Shakira and proves her diversity as an artist, worldwide. The Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has now taken to his social media platform Instagram and shared an appreciation post on his 'Garmi' song co-star inclusion in this massive and momentous track. He said “This is so cool @norafatehi to be part of the official Fifa World Cup soundtrack and represent (India flag emoji) let’s gooooo”

Nora will perform the FIFA World Cup anthem at the closing ceremony and interestingly will be singing Hindi lyrics on the iconic international stage, watched by millions around the world. She is also part of the music video that icons like Shakira, Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin amongst others have been part of in the past.

